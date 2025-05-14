Rangers Named as Possible Trade Suitor For Star Outfielder in Deadline Blockbuster
The Texas Rangers have found a way to keep their head above water despite experiencing challenges both from the offense and pitching staff.
This is a team that has gone from one of the most productive lineups in baseball during their World Series campaign two years ago to firing their hitting coach a quarter of the way into the 2025 season due to a lack of production.
The Rangers have been one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball despite dealing with numerous injuries, and the production there has been a huge reason why they have stayed above .500 despite putting up the 27th most runs in baseball.
If Texas is able to continue to keep their nose in contention headed up to the trade deadline, they could be a real candidate to make a splash to try to go for another title.
There's one player in particular from an American League rival who could be one of the most sought after players available.
Could the Rangers Trade for Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles?
The Orioles have had an absolutely dreadful season and barring an unforeseen run look like they will be sellers at the deadline.
Mullins is a free agent next season and has been fantastic so far this year, likely to be dealt to a team looking to add a final piece.
During a recent segment on MLB Network, baseball insider Jon Morosi named Texas as a team who could look at Mullins in center field and think he could put them over the top to get back to contending for another World Series.
"When you think about the type of player who makes a massive impact at the deadline, it's this type of player and person," Morosi said. "For the number of teams out there that need a center fielder...you think about the Phillies being a tremendous fit for him, I would even see a team like the Rangers possibly being a good fit as well."
Mullins has cooled down a bit after a scorching hot April, which could work to the benefit of Texas if he does not go for a king's ransom.
Bringing in another big bat in Mullins to join Adolis Garcia and Wyatt Langford in the outfield could give the Rangers one of the best in baseball as they try to make a return to the postseason.
If he does wind up getting dealt, keep an eye on Texas as a possible suitor.