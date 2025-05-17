Should Texas Rangers Explore a Trade for This Star Chicago Cubs Slugger?
The Texas Rangers continued their six-game winning streak with a thrilling 1-0 victory over the Houston Astros Thursday night and now sit just 0.5 games back from the American League West lead with a 24-21 record.
The win featured a pitching showdown for the ages, won by starter Jacob deGrom’s stellar performance.
As the recent turnaround has put the Rangers in true postseason contention, the front office should be looking to find the critical missing pieces for an October run.
With a spotlight on starting pitching, that need remains strong for the Chicago Cubs, who could be the perfect trade partners for Texas in turn for some offensive firepower.
Should Texas Rangers Trade Jon Gray for Cubs Star Seiya Suzuki?
The Cubs are still one ace-level starter short of championship caliber, with starter Justin Steele being out for the season.
Chicago bolstered depth in their rotation by signing Kenta Maeda to a minor league contract, and the veteran is expected to make a start as soon as next week.
He has a way to go through the farm system as he carries a 7.88 ERA and a meager 52 ERA+, along with a 1.875 WHIP, and only has eight strikeouts to six walks.
Maeda has 172 career games as a starter, but the Cubs could elect to employ him as a reliever in line with his usage this season.
His stats aren’t exactly desirable for a critical need, and Chicago should elect to continue that search.
As Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic (subscription required) reported, they won’t be the only team in need of an ace starter at the deadline, and that market may be scarcer than thought.
While the Cubs evaluate what they have in Maeda, they may do well to consider righty Jon Gray.
Gray suffered a right wrist fracture during spring training and headed to the 60-day injured list in March.
His recovery timeline has an expected return date in late June.
Gray produced a 4.47 ERA along with an 88 ERA+ and 1.315 WHIP in the 2024 season, with 86 strikeouts to 28 walks.
His 3.70 FIP suggests potential bad luck on batted balls or defense and an upwards trajectory on a team with strong fielding.
Chicago ranks No. 6 in the MLB with 21 defensive runs saved.
As Gray continues his rehab, the Rangers may explore offloading a four-year, $56 million contract for something more valuable.
Designated hitter Seiya Suzuki could potentially solve several issues at once.
In December, the Rangers moved Suzuki from right field to designated hitter, sparking rumors about the disgruntled slugger. His agent went so far as to say in the Winter Meetings that he wouldn’t have signed with a team that pitched that role in free agency.
Texas is chasing the World Series with a below-league-average 91 OPS+, as DH Joc Pederson and right fielder Adolis García’s performances haven’t met expectations.
Pederson only has one home run to his name and is slashing .127/.244/.218 with a 34 OPS+.
It’s a middling output for a designated hitter on a two-year, $37 million contract.
García’s remains under team control until after the 2026 season. His production hasn’t persuaded a push to retain him.
García is slashing .231/.279/.410 with a 97 OPS+, six home runs, and 38 strikeouts to nine walks as his plate discipline falters.
Suzuki could be a valuable addition worth the five-year, $85 million contract.
The star slugger is slashing a .239/.298/.509 but has a 126 OPS+ and commanding power.
His .270 ISO is No. 16 in the league, and his 11 home runs are second on the team.
For comparison’s sake, left fielder Wyatt Langford has a .233 ISO, and shortstop Corey Seager carries a .220 ISO.
Suzuki hasn’t been circulated as a moving piece since the offseason, but he could be the perfect swap for the Rangers to have the offensive firepower to compete for another World Series ring.