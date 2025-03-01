Texas Rangers Opening-Day Roster Projection on Steady Trajectory
The Texas Rangers are more than a week into spring training games, but have not yet reached the midway point of spring training in Surprise, Ariz.
But they’re getting there.
So far, the most notable injury in camp was to one of the organization’s top prospects, Alejandro Rosario, the highly ranked pitcher who will miss the season with elbow surgery.
Among Major League players, Wyatt Langford’s oblique is worth monitoring, if for no other reason than it delayed the regular season debuts of Nathaniel Lowe in 2024 and Leody Taveras in 2023. He started resuming light baseball activities earlier this week.
Inside the Rangers projected the opening-day 26-man roster at the start of spring training. Now, with March here, it’s time to take another look at how things are shaking out.
Starting Pitchers
Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Cody Bradford, Tyler Mahle, Jon Gray
deGrom hasn’t pitched in a game yet but is preparing for a bullpen session this weekend as he continues his ramp-up. Eovaldi looked great in his second outing and is experimenting with a two-seam fastball.
After taking a beating in his first spring training game, Kumar Rocker flips out of the rotation for now. Bradford, Mahle and Gray have looked solid thus far and would comprise the rest of the rotation.
Rocker can still make a play for the rotation. But he needs to show progress in his second outing. Mahle did so after an uneven first start.
Relievers
Jacob Webb, Chris Martin, Robert Garcia, Marc Church, Dane Dunning, Shawn Armstrong, Jesse Chavez, Jack Leiter
Not much change here. Gray flipped out to the rotation and Jack Leiter flipped in, as he’s having a solid camp so far. Dunning and Leiter could be a solid 1-2 long-relief tandem.
For the moment, no changes among the short relievers. It’s hard to read much into how the Rangers are deploying pitchers right now as they’re looking to get each of them work. Plus, Martin missed time with an illness and is still ramping up.
Note: Josh Sborz is not expected to be ready for the regular season due to offseason surgery.
Catcher
Jonah Heim, Kyle Higashioka
No adjustments here. Higashioka had a huge game on Friday, driving in six runs. It’s probably too much to ask for him to do that every time he plays, but it’s a glimpse of the offensive potential on days that he starts for Heim.
Infielders
Jake Burger, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Josh Jung, Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran
Again, no changes here. Burger just hit his first spring training home run and manager Bruce Bochy is high on the youngster upgrading his defensive ability. Smith has stated his goal of winning a utility Gold Glove, one year after winning a utility Silver Slugger.
Joc Pederson isn’t listed here, but he is getting work at first base, making him an option to back up Burger.
Seager and Semien are batting under .200, but Jung is batting close to .300 through the first week.
Outfielders
Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, Adolis García, Joc Pederson, Leody Taveras
Center field is the big competition and so far … it’s a draw. Both Carter and Taveras is batting under .200 and Taveras has been logging time at other positions due to Langford not being available.
So, what if Langford isn’t ready for opening day? With less than four weeks to the regular season it’s worth exploring. Trevor Hauver has had a great camp so far. Dustin Harris hasn’t been hitting well, but he’s an easier pick since he’s on the 40-man roster. Kevin Pillar is also an option, if his bat picks up.