Texas Rangers Shockingly Predicted To Have One Player Make MLB All-Star Game
The Texas Rangers are viewed by many as one of the best teams in baseball entering the 2025 season.
Their starting pitching staff is dealing with some injuries already with Jon Gray and Cody Bradford on the injured list to begin the year. But they still have Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle and star youngsters Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter to hold things down.
The Rangers' remade bullpen lacks a reliever with closing experience, but that hasn’t stopped them from racking up saves in the early going, with Luke Jackson and Chris Martin going 3-for-3 closing out games so far.
Texas' lineup has received some incredibly bold predictions, having arguably the best 1-through-9 in the sport. The additions of first baseman Jake Burger and designated hitter Joc Pederson are expected to add an element of power to the mix that was missing in 2024.
Established All-Stars such as shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and right fielder Adolis Garcia anchor the lineup. Third baseman Josh Jung and catcher Jonah Heim already have All-Star nods on their resume as well.
Despite the loaded roster, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has shared a shocking prediction in his way-too-early 2025 MLB All-Star rosters: the Rangers are going to have only one representative in the game.
That player will be emerging young outfielder Wyatt Langford.
He has been predicted to make the team as a reserve and be the sole representative of the team, as every franchise needs to have at least one player in the Midsummer Classic.
It would be the first All-Star team for the No. 4 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, who has wasted no time cementing his status as one of the best young outfielders in the game. He was in the Opening Day lineup in 2024 and is going to stick there for years to come.
Each team needs a representative in the game, but Langford is certainly talented enough to earn a spot on merit and production on the field, already looking like he is taking steps in his development in Year 2 as a Major Leaguer.
He had a very impressive spring training with a .424/.486/.697 slash line, hitting two home runs, one double and one triple with seven RBI in only 37 plate appearances.
Langford has stayed hot out of the gate in the regular season with a .304/.333/.565 slash line, hitting two home runs.
The Rangers' offense as a whole hasn’t gotten going yet, but it is encouraging to see their emerging star outfielder playing at a high level.
Langford is hitting the ball harder so far and keeping it off the ground, a good recipe for success and production. With his strikeouts being scaled back in the early going as well, 2025 could be a true breakout for the former Florida Gator.