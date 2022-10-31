Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Brock Porter

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 6: P Brock Porter

Statistics for 2022: Porter did not play in the Rangers minor-league system in 2022.

Season Transactions: The Rangers drafted Porter in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Season Summary: The Rangers basically gave Porter some rest after taking him in the fourth round, as he made no entrance into the minor-league system. He also wasn’t included on the Rangers fall instructional league roster.

Path Through the Organization: Many, including MLB.com, believed the Rangers selected the top high school pitcher in the 2022 Draft when they picked Porter out of St. Mary's Prep (Orchard Lake, MI) in the fourth round. It was a bit of a surprise the Rangers got him, considering the Rangers didn’t have second- or third-round picks, meaning Porter slipped to No. 109. The other consideration was that Porter was already committed to Clemson to play baseball. The Rangers made it a priority to get Porter in the system, paying him a fourth-round bonus record of $3.7 million. He’s a two-time Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year and the 2022 national Gatorade Player of the Year (he went 9-0 with a 0.41 ERA, 115 strikeouts in 58 innings and three no-hitters in 2022).

What’s next: Porter will probably get an invitation to Major League spring training, just to get him some face time with the MLB coaching staff and new manager Bruce Bochy. MLB.com projects Porter as a 2025 call-up, so he probably starts his first professional season with either Low Class-A Down East or High Class-A Hickory, depending upon how things go in the spring.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

