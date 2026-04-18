Rangers Major Pipeline: Aidan Curry, Justin Foscue Have Standout Weeks

The Texas Rangers are banking on developing talent to cover depth at the Major League level and ensure that they have talent for the future.

Some of that talent has already been to the Majors and hasn’t taken a hold of the opportunity. Bu the numbers still look great. Others are working hard at lower-level affiliates to get their shot at the Majors.

Here are three prospects that have had great games or great weeks in the minor leagues.

Aidan Curry Deals Again

Solid outing from Aidan Curry last night for the @Spartanburgers_



W | 5 IP | 3 H | 1 ER | 6 K pic.twitter.com/hvYFm0o9Ey — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) April 15, 2026

Aidan Curry has been a member of the Rangers organization since 2021. The 23-year-old right hander’s development has been on a slow burn. But he's picking up the pace at High-A Hub City with an eye on making it to Double-A Frisco at some point this season.

He put together his second terrific start earlier this week as he faced Wilmington. He threw a season-high five innings, as he allowed three hits, one earned run on a home run and one walk. He also struck out six as he collected his first win of the season. This was his follow-up to his debut on April 7 against Greenville. While he received a no-decision, he gave up five hits, no runs and no walks as he struck out seven.

Through two games he's 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA, as he’s allowed eight hits, one earned run and one walk in nine innings. He’s struck out 13. He’s building off a 2025 in which he went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA, with 116 strikeouts in 84.2 innings. It’s that strikeout rate that’s intriguing.

Justin Foscue Keeps Rolling

Justin Foscue continued his hot start to the season yesterday racking up 3 hits and a homer 🔥



The @RRExpress infielder is hitting .343 on the year and has recorded a hit in 14 of 15 games played. pic.twitter.com/vI4psAZz4L — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) April 15, 2026

At some point, Justin Foscue is going to join the Rangers at the Major League level. It’s a matter of time. It will likely require an injury, but the way he’s batting now he can’t stay at Triple-A Round Rock much longer.

The 27-year-old was the Rangers’ first round pick in 2020 out of Mississippi State and he's hitting like the player they thought they were drafting six years ago. In his first 17 games this season he has a slash of .324/.383/.500 with two home runs and nine RBI. He's also drawn six walks against 12 strikeouts.

He’s only played in 19 MLB games since his debut in 2024. That isn’t enough for the Rangers to judge whether he can help them consistently or not. The way he’s hitting now, he deserves an opportunity to show what he can do on an extended basis in Arlington.

Orlando Martinez’s Huge Game

5-hit, 2 Homer night for Orlando Martinez! 💪



The @RidersBaseball outfielder led the way offensively with 6 RBI in the 15-11 win. pic.twitter.com/GUdbpgGzFo — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) April 15, 2026

Don't know who Orlando Martinez is? The 28-year-old Cuba native has been bouncing around minor league baseball since 2018. He isn't among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, and he wasn't even in the organization last season. He was with Houston's Double-A affiliate in Corpus Christi.

The outfielder has played 12 games for Double-A Frisco and the other night he sent baseballs flying out of the ballpark like it was nothing.

Against Amarillo on Tuesday, he went 5-for-6 with a double, two home runs, six RBI and five runs. He had 12 total bases. His batting average went up from .233 to .333 in one game.

Through 12 games he’s slashed .348/.434/.565. It's not clear where he fits into the Rangers’ organizational plans, but if he can play his way up to Round Rock by mid-season, he could become a name to remember in 2027.