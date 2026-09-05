Rangers Release Spring Training Schedule as 2027 Work Stoppage Looms

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association appear headed toward a work stoppage in December. But the business of baseball goes on.

The Texas Rangers released their 2027 spring training schedule on Friday as MLB also released the calendar dates for spring training. If spring training starts on time, all 30 teams will play their first spring training games on Feb. 19. For Texas, that means it will host its traditional spring training opening day game with its training complex mate, the Kansas City Royals, in Surprise, Ariz.

Whether spring training starts on time is anyone's guess. There are significant gaps between what MLB and the Players’ Association want in a new collective bargaining agreement. If they don't agree by Dec. 1, the players will be locked out until there is one.

Before the 2022 season the players were locked out but both sides reached an agreement soon enough for the regular season to start on time. Both sides are less optimistic that will happen this time around.

Rangers Spring Training Schedule

The 2027 Spring Training schedule is here 🌵 pic.twitter.com/mMBkvZsUSJ — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 4, 2026

Players are scheduled to report to spring training as early as Feb. 9. Pitchers and catchers traditionally report first, and position players report approximately five days later.

The Rangers won't venture outside of Arizona for any of their spring training games. They'll host split squad games on three different occasions, beginning on Feb. 22 when they travel to Milwaukee and host Cleveland.

Texas also has three off days set on the schedule for March 1, March 10 and March 17. The Rangers break camp on March 20 with their final game of spring training at home against Milwaukee.

Unlike the past few seasons, the Rangers don't have exhibition games scheduled at Globe Life Field. After their spring training finale against the Brewers, they'll get four days off before they open the season on the road at Houston on Thursday, March 25. After an off day that Sunday, the Rangers will face the Mariners in a three-game series in Seattle that begins on Monday, March 29.

The Rangers open the home portion of their schedule on April 1 against the Athletics with a four-game series. Texas has 10 straight games against divisional teams to start the season before hosing the Tampa Bay Rays on April 6.

That is, of course, if the season starts on time, which is in doubt as the Rangers attempt to make the playoffs for the first time in three years in the final month of this season.