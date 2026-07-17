Five Important Observations from Rangers 2027 Regular Season Schedule

Major League Baseball is the only sport that announces next season's schedule during the current season. But that's how it goes when MLB must schedule 162-game season for 30 teams.

MLB released all 30 regular season schedules for 2027 on Thursday. Texas will open the season on March 25 in Houston. Here are five other important observations from the schedule reveal.

When Will the Season Actually Start?

The 2027 schedule is here 📅 pic.twitter.com/7oSaCu6CIC — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 16, 2026

Most seasons that isn't a question. But because MLB and the MLB Players Association is still hammering out a new collective bargaining agreement that expires on Dec. 1, the start of the season is an open question.

Negotiations before the 2022 season caused a lockout but an agreement was reached that didn’t cost any regular season games. There seems to be far less optimism this time around.

For Rangers fans making travel plays, it may be a good idea to get some insurance.

Less Taxing Road Trips

The Rangers ended up with a trio of three-city road trips in the first half of this season, part of which was due to the World Cup being held next door at AT&T Stadium. The schedule makers must have taken that into account for next season because the Rangers only have one such trip on next year's schedule.

That will be in August. The Rangers will hit Pittsburgh, Kansas City and the New York Yankees from Aug. 13-22, with one off day.

All the Rangers’ other road trips are two cities or fewer.

The Silver Boot Series

The Rangers and Astros start their rivalry series early with a matchup from March 25-27 in Houston. Texas won’t get the Friday off-day it’s gotten the past few seasons, instead getting it on Sunday to head to Seattle for a three-games series with the Mariners.

The other matchups include May 3-6 and July 16-18 at Globe Life Field, followed by Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in Houston.

The Interleague Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks — whom the Rangers beat in the 2023 World Series — remain Texas’ designated Interleague rival, which means they play six games against each other. The Rangers will go to Arizona May 7-9 and the Diamondbacks will head to Texas from July 30-Aug. 1.

The Rangers’ home and road Interleague games are below:

Home: St. Louis, Philadelphia, Colorado, Atlanta, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami, Milwaukee.

Road: Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati, New York Mets, Washington, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, San Diego.

The Season Wraps at Home

The Rangers will have a home-field advantage when they conclude the season in late September. Their final six games will be at Globe Life Field with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins followed by a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Rangers’ final nine games of the season will be against National League teams, as the homestand is preceded by a three-game set at San Diego. Texas’ last chance to influence its place in AL West against a divisional opponent will be Sept. 13-16 at Seattle.