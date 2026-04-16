Gavin Collyer’s Rangers Debut Validates Long Journey Through Minors

Gavin Collyer started Wednesday in El Paso. He ended Wednesday walking off the mound in Sacramento after striking out Lawrence Butler.

In between, the 24-year-old right-hander hopped on two flights, re-acquainted himself with the Texas Rangers teammates he met in spring training and made his Major League debut, a moment nearly seven years in the making.

“I spent four years in A-ball you know?” Collyer said to Rangers Sports Network before Thursday’s game. “There were a lot of long nights. You sit back and you're like, ‘Dang this could be over. Maybe I should think about doing something else.’”

Thankfully, he didn’t. The Rangers desperately needed his right arm after they put both Luis Curvelo and Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list.

Gavin Collyer’s MLB Debut

.@MikeBacsik breaks down Gavin Collyer's first career strikeout ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d4mlh4OcPB — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 16, 2026

Collyer could be excused for being tired. He woke up at 8:30 a.m. in El Paso and got a call from his coaches telling him he was heading for Sacramento. After a layover in Salt Lake City, he landed in Sacramento and got to the ballpark at about 4:30 p.m. local time. He said being in spring training with the Rangers — where he threw eight games before being reassigned to Triple-A — helped him quickly get settled before he made his debut in the seventh inning.

Texas brought in the right-hander to face Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler with the Rangers down 6-2. Collyer said the goal was to fill up the zone, and he did. He threw three strikes to Butler, the last of which was 97.3 mph four-seam fastball that Butler couldn’t catch up to.

It was only one batter, but it mattered so much to Collyer.

“It was everything my little kid self would dream of,” he said. “Just being out there with the Texas on my chest. It’s just a dream come true.”

Before Collyer made his debut he was pitching well at Round Rock. He was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in six games, with one save in three chances. He struck out 11 and walked two in 6.2 innings. He pushed himself into a closer role last year with Double-A Frisco and Round Rock as he had 11 holds and eight saves in 16 chances as he went 5-6 with a 4.40 ERA.

Before he moved to the bullpen, he was a starter. Current Rangers pitching coach Jordan Tiegs was the one that suggested that Collyer move to the bullpen, which happened in 2023. It helped accelerate his development and he learned that the role suited him more than he realized. He saw an immediate uptick in his velocity, he said.

“I’m an adrenaline junkie so I think this role fits me a lot better,” he said.

For now, the adrenaline junkie will work as a set-up man for the Rangers. How long he remains in that role will be determined by his performance.