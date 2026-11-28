After a one-inning audition in 2025 the Texas Rangers had high hopes that Jose Corniell could be a part of their pitching staff in 2026.

The Top 30 prospect, acquired from the Seattle Mariners in a trade in 2020 for Rafael Montero, appeared ready. But the season never got off the ground.

He didn't make the opening day roster and began the season with the ACL Rangers on extended spring training. The Rangers called him up two times in June and July and shortly after he went on the injured list. He battled back and triceps issues all season and ended the campaign on the 60-day injured list.

He remains a Top 30 prospect for the Rangers per MLB Pipeline, ranked No. 24. Texas hopes that whenever the 2027 season begins, Corniell can be a part of the rotation or bullpen. If he can put the health issues behind him, he has the stuff to do it.

Jose Corniell’s Lost 2026 Season

The injuries were an issue all season, which explains his shortcomings at both Triple-A Round Rock and with the Rangers. At Round Rock he pitched in 10 games and started nine, with a 0-2 record and a 6.37 ERA. He struck out 27 and walked 16 in just 35.1 innings, as batters hit .317 against him.

In two games with the Rangers hitters unloaded on him as he went 0-1 with a 20.77 ERA. He gave up 10 earned runs in 4.1 innings as he struck out four and walked four. Batters hit .478 against him.

So how does he bounce back from that? First, there's a track record around his Tommy John surgery, which erased his 2024 season. In 2023 he went 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA, striking out 119 and walking 31 in 101.2 innings. Batters hit just .194 against him. When he returned to pitch 13 games with three different affiliates in 2025, he went 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA as he struck out 41 and walked nine in 38 innings. Batters hit just .172 against him. It's clear when his stuff is on that he has the potential to nominate hitters.

Second, it's that stuff. His fastball can average 94 mph, and he can hit 97 on the radar gun. While in the minor leagues he's improved his change-up, which now clocks in the mid-80s and has some fade away from hitters. He can also throw a cutter and a change-up, so Rangers fans that caught his few MLB appearances haven’t seen the full arsenal.

The Rangers are interested in building competition across the roster. A healthy Corniell can be a competitor for a fourth or fifth rotation spot with pitchers like Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker and Cody Bradford. If he can't win a rotation spot but he remains effective, he could slot into a long relief role.

Either way there's a chance for him to bounce back and into a Major League role in 2027. The Rangers just need to give him room to prove it.