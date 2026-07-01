Matchups That Matter in Rangers Lineup Against Guardians, Joey Cantillo

The Texas Rangers could execute their second straight sweep on the road if they beat the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

What’s startling is how they’ve done it. For the last two games in Cleveland the Rangers (44-42) have not had Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager or Brandon Nimmo in the lineup. Langford is on the injured list. Seager was off on Monday and left Tuesdays’ game before an at-bat with back stiffness. Nimmo has been out the last two games with a sprained A/C joint in his left shoulder.

The Rangers are finding ways to win and doing it some unusual suspects. They enter action on Wednesday with a one-game lead in the AL West and with a series against the Detroit Tigers ahead at home starting on Thursday, hence the early afternoon start time.

Here is Wednesday’s lineup and three matchups that matter.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 1, 2026

Texas Rangers designated hitter Justin Foscue. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2B Justin Foscue

3B Josh Jung

RF Ezequiel Duran

1B Jake Burger

DH Kyle Higashioka

CF Cam Cauley

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

C Elias Diaz

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Tuesday: 12:00 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Guardians: Guardians.TV; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Guardians: WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, WARF 1350, Guardians Radio Network

Starting Pitchers

Wednesday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-6, 4.05) vs. Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (6-3, 3.87)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges tags out Texas Rangers left fielder Alejandro Osuna. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Foscue: He’s become the go-to DH against left-handed pitching and he only reinforced that on Monday when he went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI against Parker Messick. He’s been terrific against them all season with a slash of .385/.467/.744. To not have him in the lineup against left-handed pitching would be wrong at this point. He also has a home run and two RBI in two career at-bats against Cantillo.

Josh Jung: He is the other Rangers hitter with a career home run off Cantillo, and he has a .600 batting average in five at-bats. Buried in a season that will likely propel him to the All-Star Game for the second time are his splits against left-handers — .308/.400/.446. He batted .250 against left-handed pitching last season.

Alejandro Osuna: Until Wyatt Langford returns, Osuna is an everyday player which means the Rangers can exploit the left-handed hitting outfielder’s excellence against left-handed pitching. He’s slashing .333/.391/.333 against southpaws. He’s never faced Cantillo.