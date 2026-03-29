Why Rangers Bringing Back Veteran Reliever Could Matter in Future

Depth matters in baseball. It especially matters in the minors, where Major League teams get their depth when it comes to injuries and lack of performance.

For the Texas Rangers, their spring training was all about trying to build as much depth as possible, especially at Triple-A Round Rock. If the Rangers need a reliever or a utility player, that’s likely to be their first option.

So it matters that Texas brought back veteran reliever Ryan Brasier, even if he didn’t have a good spring. Per his MLB.com page, Brasier signed a minor league deal with Texas on Friday after he was released earlier in the week.

Ryan Brasier’s Future Role in Texas

Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Brasier. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Most teams churn relievers all season. In many cases promotions are about three key factors — injury, performance or fresh arms. For Texas, keeping a reliever with 325 career appearances, 67 holds and 10 saves as a primary set-up man is a good deal. He’s also a pitcher with two World Series rings with Boston (2018) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2024). It’s experience that could matter.

But there is also a reason the Rangers cut him last week. He struggled in spring training. The 38-year-old, who went to Weatherford College and was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, had a 7.36 ERA in eight games. He struck out two and walked none. He allowed 12 hits and seven runs (six earned) in 7.1 innings.

He wasn’t ready for opening day. But what about a month from now? Or even two months from now? That’s what Texas may be banking on when it comes to the right-hander, that additional work in the minors gets him back into the form he with the Dodgers in 2024. He went 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA that season, striking out 25 and walking five in 28 innings. He had six holds. He pitched well for the Dodgers that postseason.

If he recaptures that over his first month or two with Round Rock, then Brasier becomes an asset for two reasons. First, if the Rangers need a reliever in a pinch he can be promoted immediately. Second, if things go well at the Major League level and the Rangers don't need that depth, they could trade them to another team that needs a Major League reliever of his stature and get something in return.

But if he presents like he performed with the Chicago Cubs in 2025, then he’s unlikely to go anywhere. That looked like an 0-1 record with a 4.50 ERA in 28 games, with 20 strikeouts and five walks in 26 innings.

It’s a second chance for Brasier and a low-risk flier for the Rangers. If it works out for both, all the better.