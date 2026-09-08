Rangers-Mariners Series Preview: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Injured List

It’s been a rough season for the Texas Rangers against the American League West and on the road this season.

So, naturally, when their chances to catch the Houston Astros in the AL West are on the line, the Rangers are on the road and facing a divisional opponent in Seattle that they’ve historically struggled with.

The Rangers (71-73) and the Mariners (67-77) start a three-game series on Tuesday night. Texas is two games back of the Astros in the division and within striking distance of the final AL wild card berth. But there are headwinds.

The Rangers are 31-41 on the road this season. They are 6-17 against the AL West on the road and 22-27 against the division overall this season. Texas has had huge issues winning games in Seattle in recent memory. Earlier this year the Rangers went 1-2 in Seattle. But Texas has already won the season series with Seattle, 7-3. But six of those wins have come at home.

If Texas wants a legitimate shot at catching Houston or the final AL wild card berth, it needs to start the road trip by taking two out of three games.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 8:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mariners: Mariners.TV

Wednesday: 3:10 p.m. — TV TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mariners: Mariners.TV

Thursday: 3:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mariners: Mariners.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Probable Pitchers

Tuesday: Rangers TBD vs. Mariners TBD

Wednesday: Rangers TBD vs. Mariners TBD

Thursday: Rangers TBD vs. Mariners TBD

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right posterior elbow inflammation), RHP Payton Gray (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cole Winn (right rotator cuff strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement),

September Series: at Seattle, Sept. 8-10; at Arizona, Sept. 11-13; vs. Boston, Sept. 15-17; vs. Toronto, Sept. 18-20; vs. New York Mets, Sept. 22-24; at Minnesota, Sept. 25-27.