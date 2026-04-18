Rangers Notes: Brandon Nimmo Homers, Top 30 Prospect on Injured List

T-Mobile Park in Seattle has been a house of horrors for the Texas Rangers of late. On Friday, they took a little of the edge off those struggles.

The Rangers’ 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners was their second straight win on this road trip. More importantly, as Rangers Sports Network’s Jared Sandler pointed out, Texas was 9-38 at T-Mobile since the start of the 2020 season going into the series. So, it’s past time for the Rangers to win an opener in Seattle.

Rangers Get the Bats Going

Texas snagged an early 2-0 lead on the back of a leadoff home run by Brandon Nimmo in the first inning and an RBI single by Wyatt Langford. Jake Burger added to it with an RBI single in the seventh inning to push the Rangers ahead by three runs.

The Rangers finished the game with 15 hits, and the top of the order had a terrific game. Nimmo, Corey Seager, Langford and Burger had a combined nine hits, with Langford and Burger each recording three hits. Both had an RBI. It was a bit of a breakthrough for Langford, who has struggled this season. The performance pushed his batting average to .214. Josh Jung also continued his surge at the plate with three hits, pushing his batting average to .290.

THIRD double of the night for @josh6jung‼️ pic.twitter.com/x4ctSfaWQ8 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 18, 2026

Jacob deGrom started the game for the Rangers and was only able to go four innings due to throwing 88 pitches. But he didn’t give up a run. He allowed four hits and two walks against three strikeouts. That meant trusting a bullpen that hasn’t had a true day off in more than a week.

The bullpen pulled through. Rookie Gavin Collyer made his second appearance, and this time he didn’t just face one batter. He went 1.1 innings and gave up one hit and struck out two before he handed the ball to Tyler Alexander, who allowed one hit in 0.2 innings of work.

From there, Jalen Beeks, Cole Winn and Jacob Latz each threw one scoreless inning of relief to close out the game. Collyer claimed his first Major League win.

Texas seeks a series win over the Mariners on Saturday night, a game that will be broadcast on Fox.

Jacob deGrom gets his second strikeout of the night, leaving the bases loaded in Seattle@RangersSNtv | #MLB pic.twitter.com/kh3BnMpfsd — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) April 18, 2026

Josh Sborz Back in Round Rock for Now

The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported on Friday that no team picked up reliever Josh Sborz and added him to its Major League roster after he exercised an assignment clause earlier in the week. That means he’ll be with Triple-A Round Rock for a little longer.

Texas hopes he can join the Major League staff at some point before the next time he can exit the minor league deal he signed this offseason, which is in mid-June.

Minor League Injury to Watch

The Double-A Frisco RoughRiders placed outfielder Dylan Dreiling on the 7-day injured list on Friday, per his MiLB.com page. He was off to a great start in his first nine games with Frisco, as he slashed .333/.429/.528 with two home runs and eight RBI.

The Tennessee product was the Rangers’ second-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft. He is the Rangers’ No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Here’s the Latest Rangers News and Stories (click the headline for the full article):

Rangers Major Pipeline: Aidan Curry, Justin Foscue Have Standout Weeks

How Brandon Nimmo Has Sneakily Become the Most Consistent Rangers Hitter

Biggest Changes for the Texas Rangers Since Opening Day

Rangers Notes: Texas’ Offensive Surge, Mark Canha Granted Release

Josh Jung’s Resurgent Bat Key in Leading Rangers to Series Split with A’s

Gavin Collyer’s Rangers Debut Validates Long Journey Through Minors

How Rangers Star Brandon Nimmo Learned How to Hit Left-Handed Pitching

The Rangers Shouldn't Be Concerned About Wyatt Langford’s Slow Start

Rangers Tweets of the Day

The Rangers are starting to send care packages to DFW sports figures to generate more buzz about the first City Connect Friday next week against the Athletics.

For instance, Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown got his on Friday and captured it on video.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd also showed off his threads on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account.

Thank you @Rangers for the new City Connect Jersey. Looking forward to wearing it to a game this year! pic.twitter.com/MEifDhRfiz — Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) April 17, 2026