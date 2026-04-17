Rangers Notes: Texas’ Offensive Surge, Mark Canha Granted Release

The Texas Rangers had a big day on Thursday against the Athletics. They scored more runs than in any other game this season in a 9-6 victory in Sacramento.

Texas’ win salvaged a series split with the Athletics and those nine runs eclipsed the eight runs that Texas scored in three other games this season, including their series-opening 8-1 win over the A’s on Monday. It also continued the trend of the Rangers being a much better offensive team on the road than at home.

Rangers’ Road Offensive Juice

In six games at home this season the Rangers have scored two runs per game at Globe Life Field. Texas has only played six games at home and is somehow 3-3 at home. Texas enters Friday’s game with Seattle with 13 road games and an average of 5.4 runs per game. Thursday’s win was the fourth time on the road trip that Texas scored at least six runs, win or lose.

Texas binged runs on Thursday, especially late in the contest. Third baseman Josh Jung homered to right field on a windy day in Sacramento and finished 3-for-5 with two RBI. The only other Rangers player with two or more hits in the game was Ezequiel Duran, who batted ninth and finished 2-for-4 with two RBI. He started at shortstop for Corey Seager, who got his first day off this season.

Thursday was a good time for a day off for some players as the 10-game road trip didn’t come with a built-in off-day. As the Rangers head to Seattle to face the Mariners on Friday, all three projected starting pitchers — Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and MacKenzie Gore — will be pitching on normal rest. For deGrom, it will be his first start on normal rest this season, his fourth start of the campaign.

Cal Quantrill, who was called up on Wednesday, made his Rangers debut and pitched the ninth inning to claim the win.

Mark Canha Moves On

After the game, reports from the New York Post and Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) disclosed the Rangers granted outfielder Mark Canha his release.

Texas signed him in spring training and he was in the running for a back-up outfield and designated hitter job before he was overtaken by Andrew McCutchen. Canha was optioned to the minor leagues and remained at the team's facility in Surprise, Ariz., to continue working out as opposed to accepting an assignment at an affiliate. He was granted his release to pursue a job with a Major League team.

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Rangers Tweets of the Day

Josh Jung speaks to Rangers Sports Network’s Laura Stickells after Thursday’s game, which included his two-run home run.

"Wyatt threw some water jugs around it got the boys fired up." - Josh Jung joins @LauraStickells after the dub! pic.twitter.com/ziLqpX8xdn — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 16, 2026

It’s the celebration that is sweeping the team — the lasso.

New Rangers reliever Gavin Collyer speaks to Rangers Sports Network’s Jared Sandler about his MLB debut on Wednesday.

"It was everything my little kid self could dream of... a dream come true." - Gavin Collyer joins @JaredSandler to talk about making his MLB debut last night ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fmHyLfMcOI — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 16, 2026