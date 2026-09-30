Texas Offseason Content Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades & Decisions

The Texas Rangers enter the offseason with their offense and bullpen as the biggest issues that still have to be addressed. After the Rangers took the season right down to the final game to decide whether they were going to make the postseason, the front office must decide whether they are going to trade a big-money player to shed some payroll and find a way to improve the team's offense, which always seems to struggle.

The thing that has plagued the Rangers since their World Series run in 2023 is their offense, which has struggled, especially at Globe Life Field. With the potential they have in their starting rotation, the Rangers need offense and, most importantly, for it to perform.

This page brings together our offseason coverage, from free-agent decisions and potential targets to trades and roster moves. Check back as the Rangers make changes ahead of the 2027 season.

Latest offseason updates

Which Rangers players are becoming free agents?

The first decisions involve the players already on the roster. For example, Joc Pederson will be a free agent, and the Rangers will need to evaluate whether he is worth bringing back for 2027.

What are the Rangers’s biggest needs?

[Top need] should be a priority after [specific supporting fact from the season]. The club also needs to address [second need], with [current roster situation] shaping its options.

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Free-agent targets to watch

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Trade possibilities and completed deals

The trade market offers another way to address the need for offense, especially with the questions the Rangers have with their payrole going into 2027.

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Names and situations to watch

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Completed trades

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Other decisions facing the Rangers

Beyond free agency and trades, the Rangers might evaluate some members of the coaching staff, as General Manager Chris Young alluded to during his postmortem press conference.

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All offseason coverage