Two Rangers Free Agents They Can't Afford to Lose (and One They Can)

Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young made it clear that the team is looking to retool going into 2027.

He has some big decisions to make and some of those decisions will need to be made before a potential work stoppage on Dec. 1. The Rangers operated on a leaner budget this season and it's unclear what their budget will be for 2027. But with the potential for a work stoppage and not knowing whether there will be a salary cap or not, Young may have to do things on the cheap once again.

Still, there are free agents for the Rangers to make every attempt to try and keep and at least one free agent for them to let go.

Free Agents Rangers Can’t Afford to Lose

Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first is starting pitcher Cal Quantrill. Signed to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training, he became the team’s best starting pitcher down the stretch and losing him to a right lat strain the final 10 days hamstrung the pitching staff.

In his last 11 starts he was 7-4 with a 2.01 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 11 walks in 58.1 innings. He took over the rotation spot of Jack Leiter, who had ankle surgery in June and was unable to return the rest of the season.

He finished the season 9-5 with a 2.86 ERA in 32 games, including 15 starts. He can work as a starter or as a bulk reliever, and the injury may stunt his market just a bit. But, for a veteran starting pitcher who can work in multiple roles, he’s worth making every effort to re-sign.

The other is relief pitcher Tyler Alexander. The Rangers signed him to a $1.125 million deal and he was their best left-handed reliever outside of closer Jacob Latz. He worked as an opener, a multi-inning reliever and even briefly as the team’s closer at the start of the season.

He went 5-2 with a 3.70 ERA in 75 games, with 14 holds and four saves in six chances. He struck out 60 and walked 23 in 73 innings. The Rangers have not made much of an effort to keep veteran relievers in recent years. This one is worth keeping.

Free Agent Rangers Can Afford to Lose

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That would be designated hitter Joc Pederson. His two-year contract is done but it comes with a mutual option of $18.5 million. Both sides must trigger it. Even if Pederson wanted to return, if the Rangers are operating under the same budget constraints as last offseason, he won’t be back. There is also good reason to let him go.

The 34-year-old did bounce back from an awful, injury-marred 2025 to finish with a slash of .235/.329/.487 with 26 home runs and 53 RBI. His move to the leadoff spot in mid-May sparked his bat but also removed the run production that comes with it. Many of his home runs were solo shots.

Texas can go back to rotation hitters through the DH spot, including Justin Foscue, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Jake Burger, Corey Seager … the list goes on. The takeaway is the Rangers have options that, in many cases, are less expensive than Pederson will be. Getting that flexibility back will be better for the Rangers in the long run.