The Texas Rangers are focusing some of their offseason effort on adding more pieces to the bullpen, led by All-Star closer Jacob Latz.

On Friday, more than 40 players were non-tendered contracts and became free agents. That gives the Rangers another pool of players to review. Several relievers were released as part of that process, and some could be useful to Texas. No one is pristine, though. In many cases players let go during the non-tender process have some issues, either physical or performance.

But Texas could use this as a chance to get help in the bullpen. Here are three new free agents that could help the Rangers.

Fernando Cruz

New York Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees non-tendered the 32-year-old right-hander from Puerto Rico after he went 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 61 games. He struck out 67 and walked 32 in 54 innings. The trick is that signing him comes with a risk — he suffered a partially torn UCL late in the season and is opting for non-surgical rehab. The good news? The doctor who recommended that path is Rangers team surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. The Rangers can get a consult before signing him.

Cruz has always been a high-volume pitcher in both strikeouts and walks. In his five-year career he has struck out 13.2 hitters per nine innings and walked 4.6 hitters per nine innings. The good news is that it is still a significant gap between the two and the Rangers will surely take a reliever that can deliver that kind of strikeout rate as a set-up man.

The question is the injury — and it’s a big question. But, for that reason, he’ll come cheap as a free agent.

Rowan Wick

Rowan Wick. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The former San Francisco Giants reliever falls into the “crafty left-hander” category. Like Cruz, there’s a catch with the 34-year-old Canadian. He hasn’t pitched in the Majors since 2022 with the Chicago Cubs. He pitched in the minors in 2023 and then migrated to Japan to play for Yokohama in the NPB for two seasons. He put up a terrific 1.75 ERA in the NFP. The Giants signed him hoping he could carry that with him. But he missed all season with an injury.

He spent 2026 recovering from Tommy John surgery, a process that started with Yokohama. So he’s well down the road in his recovery and has a good chance of helping a staff in 2027. His MLB career numbers include a 3.82 ERA with a career rate of 9.9 strikeouts and 4.1 walks per nine innings.

The Rangers aren’t swimming in left-handed options in the bullpen. Wick would be cheap and a lockout shortened 2027 would be an asset to his recovery.

Jimmy Herget

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jimmy Herget. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Rockies decided to part with Jimmy Herget after he went 0-6 with a 5.70 ERA in 51 games in 2026. He did miss a month with a right shoulder impingement.

In 2025 he was one of the best relievers the Rockies had. He went 1-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 59 games.

The Rangers also know him. He pitched for Texas in 2020 and 2021 and he went 1-1 with a 4.18 ERA in 24 games. He strikes out fewer than nine hitters per nine innings but only walks three hitters per nine innings. Of the three options, he has the lowest walk rate.

One thing Herget can do that the other two options cannot is take the ball and work multiple innings. He has 239 career appearances but has thrown 292 innings. That’s an asset to the Rangers, who like having relievers that can throw multiple innings.