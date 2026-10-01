Who Replaces the Texas Rangers’ Departing Free Agents?

The Texas Rangers want to get younger, faster and more versatile. To do that, they’re going to have to make some hard decisions.

From where to trim payroll to how to trade players, president of baseball operations Chris Young said everything is on the table when it comes to improving the ball club for 2027.

Does that mean that any of the Rangers free agents will be back? Young didn't have an answer for that question on Monday and to be fair most general managers don't this time of year. But below we look at who could replace each of the Rangers free agents next season.

DH Joc Pederson: Justin Foscue

Texas Rangers second baseman Justin Foscue. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Foscue showed an ability to mash left-handed pitching when he was called up in May, and he finished the season with a slash of .271/.332/.484 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI. He’s going to have to get better against right-handed pitching (he batted only .175 against right-handed pitching). But boosting that to .225, to go along with the .317 he hit against lefties and he’s the right everyday DH.

C Kyle Higashioka and Elias Diaz: Logan O’Hoppe

Texas Rangers designated hitter Logan O'Hoppe. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higashioka has a mutual option that the Rangers are unlikely to exercise. Diaz is a free agent. O’Hoppe was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline and while he never caught a game for the Rangers this season, he should be in line to work as the tandem for Danny Jansen in 2027.

O’Hoppe slashed .353/.333/.412 in 10 MLB games with Texas. The bat isn’t the issue. The improvement needs to come behind the plate.

SP Cal Quantrill: Cal Quantrill

Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Wynns celebrate a win.. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s get bold. The Rangers will figure out a way to re-sign Quantrill and keep him in the rotation for 2027. It might take a bit more than the $1 million he made this season but given how he performed for Texas this season the Rangers need him. Quantrill worked as a reliever and as a starter and finished 9-5 with a 2.86 ERA. That’s worth $5-7 million on a one-year deal to force competition with the younger starters.

INF Nicky Lopez: Cody Freeman

The Rangers are going to miss Lopez’s glove and versatility, but it’s hard to see him making the 2027 team based on a resurgent season and Texas’ desire to get younger and more athletic, something Freeman brings to the table. Plus, Ezequiel Duran figures to be the starting second baseman in 2027.

Freeman can play nearly every infield position, at least one outfield position and slashed .247/.319/.318 in 36 MLB games as he dealt with a stress reaction in his back and a herniated disc. Texas is intrigued to see what Freeman could do with a full season of health.

RP Jakob Junis: Chase Silseth

Texas Rangers pitcher Chase Silseth. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming Junis and the Rangers don't trigger his mutual option for the 2027 season, the Rangers will have to find a replacement for their right-handed setup man. Silseth, who is acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline, is the most likely candidate to get first crack at it.

He didn’t put up great numbers with the Rangers, going 0-2 with a 5.31 ERA. But with the Angels in 2024 and 2025 he had a sub-3.00 ERA and a high strikeout ratio. He needs to cut down on the walks, but he has the stuff to be that eighth inning reliever.

RP Jalen Beeks and RP Tyler Alexander: Robby Ahlstrom

The Rangers are highly unlikely to re-sign Beeks, who needs to recover from elbow surgery and probably won’t help any team next season. Alexander was terrific for the Rangers as an opener and as a set-up man. Texas would love to bring Alexander back for another season, but he probably boosted his market in free agency to the point where he may be out of Texas’ price range (think Hoby Milner after the 2025 season).

Ahlstrom is the most likely replacement to be the left-hander who can work the seventh or eighth inning. He went 3-1 with a 6.08 ERA in 42 games. There’s a good chance his role will be more prominent if both don’t’ return.

SP Jordan Montgomery: Jordan Montgomery

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no reason not to re-sign Montgomery, who didn’t return until August and landed in a relief role as opposed to starting. He’s recovered from Tommy John surgery and went 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA in 15 games. The quality of his stuff got better as the season progressed, and he should be on track to handle a starter’s workload next season.

It’s possible the Rangers could make a push to get Montgomery to sign a one-year deal in the $5-7 million range before the lockout, given how much he likes the organization and free agent money that is coming off the books.

P Trevor Williams: Cole Winn

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Winn. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers landed Williams on a veteran minimum deal when the rosters expanded on Sept. 1 as the Washington Nationals released their former starter and reliever after he recovered from elbow surgery. He’s unlikely to return, even on a cheap deal, as he’ll explore the market. This opens the path for Cole Winn to return from the 60-day injured list and take his place as a long reliever out of the bullpen in 2027, though he has to show he can return to the 2025 form that made him one of Texas’ best relievers.