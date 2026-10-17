Why Rangers Promoting Hamilton Wise is Important to Franchise’s Future

Hamilton Wise is likely not a name familiar to Texas Rangers fans unless they really following the scouting department closely. That could change.

Per Francys Romero, who covers international baseball, the Rangers have promoted Wise to vice president of amateur, domestic and international scouting. Romero quoted sources familiar with the hire. Texas has made no formal announcement. The Rangers typically announce front office changes at one time.

Romero reported that other teams have been pursuing Wise and other Rangers scouts. The promotion is a signal of how much the Rangers think of his work — and of Texas not wanting to lose him.

Hamilton Wise and his Rangers Impact

American League Future infielder Sebastian Walcott. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wise has been with the Rangers since 2016 and has worked primarily on the international scouting side. Before the promotion he managed international scouting, international player development and ran the franchise’s academy in the Dominican Republic.

That means he and his team of international scouts are partially responsible for the influx of international talent at the top of the minor league system, including shortstop Sebastian Walcott, who was signed in 2023.

Several other MLB Pipeline Top 30 prospects are from Latin America, including infielder Yolfran Castillo, third baseman Elian Rosario, outfielder Hector Osorio, pitcher David Davalillo, pitcher Winston Santos, infielder Daniel Rodriguez, infielder Marco Argudin, pitcher Jose Corniell, pitcher Emiliano Teodo, pitcher Leandro Lopez, infielder Elkory Rodriguez and outfielder Paulino Santana.

Another prospect, two-way player Seong-Jun Kim from South Korea, is international but was more heavily scouted by the Rangers’ Pacific Rim scouting group.

Most teams have three distinct scouting groups — domestic/amateur, international and professional. It’s rare to have someone oversee two legs of that three-legged stool, along with player development. But Wise’s work internationally has made an impact on the Rangers. Texas general manager Ross Fenstermaker, at one time, was the team’s senior director for pro and international scouting.

Where he fits into the team’s organizational chart for 2027 is unclear. Wise would be the fourth person on the baseball personnel side who holds a vice president title. Josh Boyd and Cole Figueroa also hold the title of assistant general manager while Napoleon Pichardo is the team's vice president of performance.

Per the Rangers media guide, before the promotion Wise was one of five senior directors, three of which had direct scouting titles. Among them is Kip Fagg who has been the Rangers’ senior director of amateur scouting for more than a decade and tends to be president of baseball operations Chris Young's right-hand man during the MLB draft process.

Moving Wise into a VP role likely puts him in front of Fagg on the org chart and puts him closer to Boyd, who oversees player personnel in the amateur, professional and Pacific Rim scouting departments.