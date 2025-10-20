Erik Neander Reveals What the Expectation for the Rays Is This Offseason
Despite winning only 77 games in the 2025 MLB regular season, there were a lot of positive takeaways for the Tampa Bay Rays this past year. For a team that had a losing record, a lot of good things occurred.
They have two incredible building blocks at the corner infield spots with Junior Caminero at third base and Jonathan Aranda at first base. In the outfield, Chandler Simpson and Jake Mangum provided an impact as rookies.
The bullpen had some real standouts with Pete Fairbanks, Edwin Uceta and Griffin Jax. As a whole, the relief staff racked up strikeouts, and it wasn’t at the expense of their command, also limiting walks.
Their starting rotation was reliable, not suffering an injury throughout the entire campaign. From spring training through Game 162, they remained healthy. Shane Baz, Drew Rasmussen and Ryan Pepiot all started 31 games.
Optimism and excitement are on the rise for the Rays. What will the front office do this offseason to ensure steps in the right direction are being made?
Erik Neander reveals Rays' plans for offseason
President of baseball operations Erik Neander offered some insight at the end-of-season press conference about what could be on the horizon this winter.
“There's a lot of ingredients that suggest, with the right maneuverings from a roster standpoint, the right development from some players internally, that next year we won't be having this press conference in September,” Neander said, via Adam Berry of MLB.com. “That's how we're going to go about this offseason. That's our expectation.”
2025 was the second consecutive year that Tampa Bay missed the postseason after qualifying for five straight campaigns. The Rays don’t seem to be very far off with the pieces that are in place; a few additions and youngsters taking the next step in their development could be enough to get the job done.
It will certainly be interesting to see how things unfold. There are several players who are already being mentioned as potential trade candidates this offseason.
The cycle of unearthing talent, paying the players and then trading them when they get expensive is one that Tampa Bay has perfected. But, with a new ownership group in place, will their strategy change?
More spending on the Major League roster could result in homegrown players being locked in long-term with more frequency. If that is still a few years away from occurring, Fairbanks, designated hitter Yandy Diaz, second baseman Brandon Lowe and their All-Star, Rasmussen could be on the move.
Catcher is one position Neander has mentioned as one the team will be looking to upgrade this offseason as well.