Gameday Preview (Thursday): Rays Begin Showdown With Rival Red Sox
Following Wednesday night's victory over the Detroit Tigers, which secured the Tampa Bay Rays' 50th win of the season, the organization acquired Baltimore Orioles right-hander Bryan Baker to bolster the bullpen.
Now, the Rays head to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox to begin a four-game set in the third of four regular-season series between the two clubs. Boston has won the first two series.
The end of June and the beginning of July proved arduous for Tampa Bay, as the Rays are 4-8 over their last 12 games. Now at 50-43, the Rays look to regain ground in the American League East, where they currently sit in third place and four games back of the first-place Toronto Blue Jays.
Conversely, the Red Sox (49-45) are winners of six straight and eight of their last nine. Boston's offense continues to hum, as it ranks No. 1 in the majors in hits and No. 9 in home runs. Boston is 1.5 games behind the Rays for third place in the American League East and 5.5 games out of first place in the division.
After pitching 5.2 innings and giving up three earned runs in a 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins on July 5, Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Taj Bradley looks to get back on track against the Red Sox. In 18 starts, Bradley is 5-6 with a 4.79 ERA in 97.2 innings.
Right-hander Walker Buehler (6-6, 6.25 ERA) will take the mound for Boston. Last time Buehler faced the Rays, he earned his fifth win while logging seven strikeouts, six hits and three earned runs in seven innings of work.
Here's how to watch Thursday's game:
Who: Tampa Bay Rays (50-43) at Boston Red Sox (49-45)
When: Thursday, July 10, at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Where: Fenway Park, Boston
TV: MLB Network, FanDuel Sports Sun
Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
Betting information: The Red Sox are favored on ESPNBET's Sportsbook at -115, and the Rays are at -105.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Rays Batting Order
- Yandy Diaz DH
- Jonathan Aranda 1B
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Josh Lowe RF
- Ha-Seong Kim SS
- Chandler Simpson CF
- Christopher Morel LF
- Matt Thaiss C
- Taylor Walls 2B
Red Sox Batting Order
- Jarren Duran LF
- Roman Anthony DH
- Abraham Toro 1B
- Carlos Narvaez C
- Wilyer Abreu RF
- Trevor Story SS
- Romy Gonzalez 2B
- Marcelo Mayer 3B
- Ceddanne Rafaela CF
Newsy Nuggets
CHANDLER GOES FOR ROOKIE RECORD: In Tampa Bay's 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night, Simpson singled twice to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games, which ties with Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for the third-longest active streak in the majors behind Washington Nationals right fielder Daylen Lile (14 games) and New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (14). A hit tonight will give him the franchise record for a hitting streak by a rookie.
ARANDA LOOKS FOR 50 RBIs: Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda is one RBI shy of becoming the fourth Rays hitter to collect 50 RBIs behind Junior Caminero (57), Yandy Diaz (52) and Brandon Lowe (50). It would be the first time in franchise history that four players reached 50 RBIs before the All-Star break.
CAMINERO AIMS FOR FRANCHISE RECORD: With 19 doubles and 22 home runs, Rays third baseman Junior Caminero needs one double to become the first player in franchise history to log 20 doubles and 20 home runs before the All-Star break.
