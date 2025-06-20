Tampa Bay Rays Lose To Orioles, 4-1, Splitting First Series of Season with Rivals
TAMPA, Fla.— The Tampa Bay Rays fell to the Baltimore Orioles Thursday, 4-1, ending the first of four series between the organizations in a 2-2 split.
After miraculously overcoming an eight-run deficit on Wednesday night to win 12-8, the Rays looked for their first series win in a four-game set since May 2024.
Instead, the offense was held in check by former Rays pitcher Charlie Morton. The 41-year-old righty logged six innings and fanned seven batters while allowing one earned run.
It was the second time in the series the Rays scored only one run. Thursday also marked the 18th time Tampa Bay has been held to one run or less this season.
"I mean, look, Charlie, he's pitched well against us in the past," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the game. "He had everything going, had the big breaking ball going, was able to throw the fastball. That separation is really challenging for any lineup, and, unfortunately, we felt it tonight."
The game was tied 1-1 when Rays right-hander Edwin Uceta entered the game in relief of Drew Rasmussen in the top of the sixth inning. After walking Ramon Laureano, Uceta surrendered a three-run home run to Colton Cowser, and the Rays never recovered.
"He's a really good hitter; we saw him enough last year that he covers a lot of pitches," Cash said. "I think it was a cutter or a fastball inside that he got to off Uceta after trying to get him to bite at the changeup. You can tell he's starting to see the ball well, just really another person that's dangerous in their lineup."
The Rays— now 41-34 and 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East— will face the league-leading Detroit Tigers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Related Rays Stories
• RAYS STUN ORIOLES WITH RECORD BREAKING COMEBACK: It just didn't matter to the Tampa Bay Rays that they were down eight runs after two innings on Wednesday night. They just went ahead and scored 12 unanswered runs against the Baltimore Orioles, setting a franchise record in a 12-8 win. CLICK HERE
• RAYS INFIELDERS CLOSE IN ON ALL-STAR SELECTIONS: Rays infielders Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe continue to make their case for an All-Star selection as voting enters the final weeks. CLICK HERE
• RAYS CLOSE TO BEING SOLD: Patrick Zalupski has signed a letter of intent to buy the franchise, and former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski tells Foul Territory TV that he's been trying to do this for a while. CLICK HERE