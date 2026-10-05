3 Rays Who Need To Step up To Beat Yankees in ALDS Game 2

The Tampa Bay Rays got off to the exact kind of start they were hoping for in Game 1 of their ALDS matchup with the New York Yankees.

Their defense and pitching were on full display in a 1-0 victory, a throwback kind of pitcher’s duel rarely seen in modern baseball. Drew Rasmussen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, and Bryan Baker closed the Yankees out in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The only run for the Rays was a solo home run from Jonathan Aranda, who went deep off Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the third. With a 1-0 lead in the series, Tampa Bay will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

For that to happen, they need these three players to step up and produce at a high level in Game 2.

Junior Caminero

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) reacts in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An AL MVP candidate, Junior Caminero is the best player on this Rays team. He recorded 42 home runs and 101 RBIs, elevating his overall impact with the change in approach at the plate and his improved discipline.

That was on full display in Game 1 against the Yankees. Their pitchers were careful with him and ended up walking him twice. Caminero needs to keep that discipline up because it will help the team win.

He wants to make an impact with the bat, but if he starts chasing outside of the zone, it will hurt the team. Caminero has to continue taking what the defense gives him and trust his teammates to get the job done. Stepping up doesn’t always have to mean launching home runs.

Chandler Simpson

Sep 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) hits a sacrifice RBI during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of trusting his teammates to get the job done, one of the players behind Caminero in the order who will have plenty of opportunities is Chandler Simpson. One of the most exciting players in the game with his unique approach at the plate, he was held in check in Game 1.

Simpson went 0-for-4, striking out once and leaving five runners on base. Each time he put the ball in play, it was a soft ground ball to second base for an easy out. His ability to put the ball in play consistently is why he is batting No. 5 in the order most games.

Those run-producing opportunities will present themselves once again. Simpson producing in those spots would help immensely, as he is already making his presence felt defensively.

Freddy Peralta

Sep 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important player to Tampa Bay heading to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 with a 2-0 lead is their starting pitcher, Freddy Peralta. He has a tough act to follow up after what Rasmussen did in Game 1, but he has been pitching at an incredibly high level himself.

Peralta has allowed only three earned runs over his last six starts, all victories for the Rays, with a 0.79 ERA across 34 innings of work and 27 strikeouts. The coaching staff has figured something out with him, and he will look to keep that momentum going.

He has been great at Tropicana Field thus far, but he has to be sharp. This is a desperate Yankees team that will be motivated to bounce back from Game 1.