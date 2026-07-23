Rays Predicted to Land Potential Long-Term Answer Behind the Plate in a Trade

Despite a bad start to the second half of the campaign, the Tampa Bay Rays have bounced back with a couple of wins over the Toronto Blue Jays. However, with the trade deadline approaching, the front office will be thinking about ways to improve.

By all accounts, the Rays are expected to be aggressive buyers this summer, and that certainly seems to be the right move. With the best record in the American League, Tampa Bay has proven that they can be a real contender to win a pennant this year, but as other teams look to improve, so must they.

Despite all of the success, there are some notable areas that the team should be looking to improve upon. One of the most-talked-about has been the lineup. While this group does feature a star trio, there are multiple positions that could use an upgrade offensively.

If Tampa Bay is going to be aggressive, improving the lineup should be one of the spots they look to make an addition for. Furthermore, one player in particular could be an appealing option.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Rays would make a massive splash and land Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman.

Goodman Would Greatly Improve Tampa Bay’s Lineup

Hunter Goodman can’t stop hitting homers!



He’s up to 31 on the year and 4 in his last 3 games 💣 pic.twitter.com/EVgJawqofc — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 22, 2026

When looking at some of the positions that the Rays could entertain upgrading, behind the plate is certainly one of them. This was a position of need for the team during the winter, but they elected to stick with Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia.

With both of these players having an OPS under .700, there is a clear need to improve offensively behind the plate. Goodman would certainly accomplish that goal for the Rays, and he would be a major splash for the team.

So far this season, he has slashed 257/.326/.565 with 31 home runs and 57 RBI. The offensive numbers for the 26-year-old are extremely impressive, and getting him in the lineup with Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, and Jonathan Aranda would provide the Rays with a really solid group.

Due to him being under team control for the next several years, the asking price for the All-Star would be very high. However, this would provide the Rays with a fairly affordable player at a key position for years to come.

With the window seemingly being open for the team to win now, being aggressive for a player that is affordable and under team control makes a lot of sense.