Biggest Surprises for Rays in First Half of Season

Baseball analysts can spend a whole offseason projecting team and player performance down to a decimal point and can still miss some of the biggest surprises out there. At the halfway point of the season, the Tampa Bay Rays feature as one of those blind spots that several have overlooked.

The New York Yankees' status as a perennial regular-season powerhouse, the Toronto Blue Jays' AL Pennant, and high expectations for the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles have let the Rays slip by as a non-threat and are making teams regret it.

Several surprising turns of events have paved the way for Tampa Bay to battle for first in the AL’s best division, and here are some of the most notable.

The Big Three Anchor

Sep 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) greeted by third baseman Junior Caminero (13) following his first inning solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

While it might seem obvious now, just how talented the trio of Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, and Jonathan Aranda is, that was not always a given before this season. All three faced heavy speculation on how they would follow up on their brilliant 2025 campaigns.

Critics fretted over Caminero’s swing-happy tendencies that could be exploited after data revealed how willing he was to expand the zone. Diaz faced trade rumors all offseason, and the eternal question around aging hitters was how long they could keep up bat speed and production.

And, Aranda had to prove his All-Star emergence from 2025 wasn’t built on a ludicrously high.409 BABIP that many saw as unsustainable.

They’ve each answered the outside noise by simply playing their own styles of baseball.

Caminero has blended an on-base oriented approach with his power, which has kept the pop intact while becoming a more well-rounded hitter. Diaz is defying the traditional aging curve seen in hitters with his usual line drive approach that creates hard contact and plenty of extra base hits.

Aranda proved that BABIP was just a facet of his game. He gears his swings for different game situations, resulting in trying for more power or more contact, leading to a well-above-average offensive season.

Offseason Tinkering

Jun 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) delivers a pitch against Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Tropicana Field. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay’s 2025-2026 offseason was summarized by pundits as a lot of rearranging deck chairs to no avail. Slumping Josh Lowe and Cristopher Morel were dropped; Ryan Vilade and Ben Williamson were added to stabilize a shaky offense; and the rotation got an infusion of veteran presences.

These moves didn’t move the needle on many radars, but are now looking like savvy transactions. For one, Nick Martinez has pitched out of his mind, using one of the game's most devastating changeups to stay on pace for his best season yet.

Ryan Vilade was a minor trade addition from Cincinnati who, for a long time, thrived in Triple-A and hadn’t received the runway needed to develop. As a Ray, he has become an everyday fixture, especially against lefties, whom he’s shown a tendency to mash.

Perhaps the most underrated move was the Rays getting in on the Brendan Donovan trade to nab Ben Williamson from Seattle. His aptitude to handle anywhere on the infield and consistently put bat on ball has made him an appreciated piece to round out the offense. His power lacks, but he makes up for it in fantastic glove work.

All three of these signings or trade acquisitions were both low-cost and low-risk. They give credit to a Tampa Bay front office that has a knack for targeting the right players who elevate a roster from good to great.

Bryan Baker, Ace Closer

Jun 24, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Bryan Baker (47) throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

It isn’t often teams can acquire elite closers on the trade market, let alone with a division rival, yet that’s how Bryan Baker became a Ray. Acquired for Tampa Bay’s 2025 competitive balance pick, Baltimore gave up a reliever they thought was a mere average middle innings arm.

Cut to almost a year later, and Baker has transformed into one of the game’s best closers. Completely ditching his slider in favor of a devastatingly simple fastball/changeup combination, Baker is seeing his best results ever.

The local Florida product has seized an opportunity with his boyhood team to take the reins at the closer position. He ranks second in saves across both leagues with 21 while sporting a dazzling 1.95 ERA. It’s an extraordinary breakout for an arm many saw in a limited middle innings role and another feather in the cap for Tampa Bay’s pitching development machine that keeps working its magic.