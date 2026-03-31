How to Watch Rays vs Brewers in Shane McClanahan's Return

Following a disappointing series against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tampa Bay Rays got back on track with a nice victory in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Coming into this game, the Brewers were still undefeated with a 3-0 record following a sweep of the Chicago White Sox. In that series, the offense for Milwaukee was really good, but the pitching staff of the Rays was able to slow them down on Monday night.

Nick Martinez got the ball in his season debut and looked really impressive for Tampa Bay. The right-hander didn’t have a great spring for the Rays, but he pitched six innings, allowing just two runs. For a pitcher who is going to be at the end of the rotation, that is a very quality outing and encouraging to see.

Furthermore, the team also saw their bullpen put together three scoreless innings. After the struggles against the Cardinals, the unit lived up to expectations in this game and helped them secure the win. Now, the team will have the opportunity to win this series on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch on Tuesday night.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

When: Tuesday, March 31st, 7:40 EST

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Television: MLB.TV, Rays.TV, Brewers.TV

Following losing a series to St. Louis, bouncing back and getting a series win against the Brewers would be a great thing for the Rays. This game will have some extra meaning with it being the return of Shane McClanahan to the mound.

The star southpaw of the team has been out for the last two years because of injuries and will undoubtedly be a bit nervous and excited to get back on the mound. When healthy, he is capable of being one of the best pitchers in baseball, as a two-time All-Star in years past.

Getting to go through a proper offseason and spring training has set him up for a successful return this year, and Tuesday will be a major hurdle. There don’t appear to be too many limitations for him coming off the injuries, but the Rays will be careful with him.

Hopefully, McClanahan doesn’t have too much rust and can build upon what was a pretty solid spring training. Getting a series win and presenting themselves with the opportunity for a sweep would be great to build some momentum for the team on a long road trip.