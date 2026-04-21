How to Watch Rays' Steven Matz vs Reds: Preview, Television, Live Stream, Radio

Following a really strong stretch of baseball for the Tampa Bay Rays, they have started to slip up a bit against some talented teams from the National League Central.

Even though the Rays went 4-2 last week, they did lose their weekend series to the Pittsburgh Pirates, following their sweep of the Chicago White Sox earlier in the week. On Monday, Tampa Bay was back at home facing the Cincinnati Reds, who have been playing some very good baseball.

In their loss on Monday, the offense of the Rays was shut down by the Reds, totaling just one run on six hits. Furthermore, even though they had success using Cole Sulser before Jesse Scholtens in their last appearance together, they elected to just start Scholtens in this one. The results weren’t great with him allowing five earned runs, and perhaps they will go back to having an opener next time around.

With Tampa Bay now on a two-game losing streak and losing three of their last four games, they will be looking to snap out of the little funk that they have been in. Here’s how to watch their game on Tuesday night.

Who: Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: April 21, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Steven Matz | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As the Rays look to snap their two-game skid, they will be sending veteran southpaw Steve Matz to the mound. The left-hander has been one of the best pitchers on the team so far this season and has been a great addition in free agency.

While there might have been some concerns about how he would transition from being a reliever in 2025 back to a starter in 2026, the results have been strong. So far, he has totaled a 3-0 record, 3.80 ERA, and 21 strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched. Matz has been able to give the Rays some good length in his starts and has been fairly consistent as well. For someone who was expected to be a depth piece at the end of the rotation, the results have been good.

Facing off against Matz for the Reds will be the talented right-hander Chase Burns. The 23-year-old is one of the best young arms in the game and will be looking to build on his strong start to the season. Overall, the pitching matchup in this one is certainly a good one, and this will be another good matchup.