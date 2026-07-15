Junior Caminero Gets Positive Update After Being Hit by Pitch in All-Star Game

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is supposed to be an enjoyable experience, but it was the complete opposite for Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero.

After losing in the second round of the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night to eventual champion Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals, his All-Star experience worsened during the game on Tuesday.

Caminero made franchise history, becoming the first Rays player to start consecutive All-Star games. After being a replacement for Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians in 2025, he was voted as the starter by the fans in 2026.

Unfortunately, his night ended much earlier than anyone anticipated. He was hit by a 97.6 mph pitch in his left hand by Cardinals relief pitcher Riley O’Brien. Caminero was in visible pain on the ground for a few moments before jogging right to the AL clubhouse.

X-rays negative on Junior Caminero's hand

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) makes a play at bat during the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was worry that he could be forced to miss regular season games, but there was a positive update provided: X-rays were negative. He had a bandage wrapped around his pinky when he was leaving the stadium, but said that he hopes he can be in the lineup when Tampa Bay is back on the field Friday against the red-hot Boston Red Sox.

"I felt a little scared," Caminero said in Spanish, via Jorge Castillo of ESPN. "I said, 'Wow I think something is broken.' Because in the moment, you think about bad things. But, thank God, everything is fine. A little sore, but nothing. Ready for Friday."

Miguel Vargas of the Chicago White Sox replaced the Rays star in the lineup after being hit by a pitch. He would hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to give the AL All-Stars a 4-0 lead, which ended up being he final score.

Disappointed at what occurred, O’Brien actually went to see Caminero in the clubhouse after the incident to apologize.

🗣️ And that's your starting All-Star AL third baseman and clean-up hitter LA MÁXIMA pic.twitter.com/w90lIT509S — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 15, 2026

"He was very worried," Caminero said. "I told him, 'No, that's part of the game.' I'm very happy because he came here to the All-Star Game and he's very deserving. And that's part of the game. He shouldn't feel bad. I'm proud of him and everything is fine."

That is certainly not how Caminero hoped his second All-Star game appearance would go, but it is certainly encouraging that no serious damage was done to his hand. Just a little soreness shouldn’t keep him out of the lineup very long, if at all.

For the Rays, that is excellent news. An offense that is incredibly reliant on him, first baseman Jonathan Aranda and designated hitter Yandy Diaz cannot afford to be without any part of that trio for an extended period of time.

Arguably the best young power hitter in baseball, is one of the brightest stars in the MLB after hitting 45 home runs last season and hitting 28 in the first half of the 2026 campaign.