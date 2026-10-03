Predicting Rays ALDS Roster for Series With Yankees
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The Tampa Bay Rays have patiently been waiting to start their ALDS after earning the No. 1 seed and a bye in the Wild Card Round.
They are set to kick things off, as they will be hosting their rivals, the New York Yankees, at Tropicana Field for Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 3. The Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox in their ALWC series, dominantly sweeping them.
It will be no small task taking down their rivals, but the Rays are set up well for a deep postseason run. Who will manager Kevin Cash be counting on this series? Here’s a prediction of what the roster could look like.
Catchers
Liam Hicks
Nick Fortes
For years, catcher was a weak spot in the Tampa Bay organization; that is no longer the case. Nick Fortes and deadline addition Liam Hicks have combined to be one of the best offensive catching duos in the MLB since being paired together, with Fortes performing against lefties and Hicks excelling against righties.
It will certainly be interesting to see how their playing time gets split in the series. Hicks should be the go-to guy as elite protection for Junior Caminero in the lineup, but Cash will be comfortable turning to Fortes if need be.
Infielders
Yandy Diaz
Jonathan Aranda
Ben Williamson
Taylor Walls
Junior Caminero
Richie Palcios
Jorge Mateo
Yandy Diaz is locked in as the team’s designated hitter, but if he were forced to play the field, it would be first base, which is why he lands in this category. The final roster spot went to Jorge Mateo because he can provide value with his speed and defense as a late-game substitution.
With an off day scheduled after Game 1 and Game 2, there isn’t too much of a need to carry a 13th pitcher. So, Mateo gets that spot to provide another element off the bench.
Riche Palacios and Ben Williamson will both see action with the Yankees having two right-handed starters and two lefties in their rotation. Taylor Walls and Junior Caminero should start every game on the left side.
Outfielders
Cedric Mullins
Victor Mesa Jr.
Chandler Simpson
Jonny DeLuca
Ryan Vilade
This group may not have many household names, but they produce at an elite level. Cash has found the perfect combination and platoons to make this work. This is an elite defensive group as well, playing right into the style that the Rays like.
Chandler Simpson is going to excite a lot of fans who are watching him play for the first time with his speed.
Left-Handed Pitchers
Ian Seymour
Garrett Cleavinger
Cam Booser
Steven Matz
All of these guys are likely going to be deployed out of the bullpen. Their main goal will be getting out Ben Rice, Luis Garcia Jr., Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells and Spencer Jones when their numbers are called. Having four lefties, two of which can offer multi-inning outings, is quite a luxury for Cash.
Right-Handed Pitchers
Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez
Freddy Peralta
Bryan Baker
Manuel Rodriguez
Tyler Wells
Griffin Jax
Kevin Kelly
Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez are the likely Game 1 and 2 starters. The off days make it possible that they may not need a third starter, but Freddy Peralta has earned that spot. If any of them falter, Griffin Jax is available for multi-inning relief.
This is a deep and talented group, with Bryan Baker anchoring the backend after leading the MLB with 41 saves. Tyler Wells has been as impactful a deadline addition as any in baseball. Manuel Rodriguez has battled injuries, but has the trust of Cash as a late-game option; as does Kevin Kelly.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.