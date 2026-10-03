Predicting Rays ALDS Roster for Series With Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays have patiently been waiting to start their ALDS after earning the No. 1 seed and a bye in the Wild Card Round.

They are set to kick things off, as they will be hosting their rivals, the New York Yankees, at Tropicana Field for Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 3. The Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox in their ALWC series, dominantly sweeping them.

It will be no small task taking down their rivals, but the Rays are set up well for a deep postseason run. Who will manager Kevin Cash be counting on this series? Here’s a prediction of what the roster could look like.

Catchers

Sep 8, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liam Hicks

Nick Fortes

For years, catcher was a weak spot in the Tampa Bay organization; that is no longer the case. Nick Fortes and deadline addition Liam Hicks have combined to be one of the best offensive catching duos in the MLB since being paired together, with Fortes performing against lefties and Hicks excelling against righties.

It will certainly be interesting to see how their playing time gets split in the series. Hicks should be the go-to guy as elite protection for Junior Caminero in the lineup, but Cash will be comfortable turning to Fortes if need be.

Infielders

Sep 9, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) and first baseman Jonathan Aranda (8) celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yandy Diaz

Jonathan Aranda

Ben Williamson

Taylor Walls

Junior Caminero

Richie Palcios

Jorge Mateo

Yandy Diaz is locked in as the team’s designated hitter, but if he were forced to play the field, it would be first base, which is why he lands in this category. The final roster spot went to Jorge Mateo because he can provide value with his speed and defense as a late-game substitution.

With an off day scheduled after Game 1 and Game 2, there isn’t too much of a need to carry a 13th pitcher. So, Mateo gets that spot to provide another element off the bench.

Riche Palacios and Ben Williamson will both see action with the Yankees having two right-handed starters and two lefties in their rotation. Taylor Walls and Junior Caminero should start every game on the left side.

Outfielders

Sep 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) and right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) react after defeating the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cedric Mullins

Victor Mesa Jr.

Chandler Simpson

Jonny DeLuca

Ryan Vilade

This group may not have many household names, but they produce at an elite level. Cash has found the perfect combination and platoons to make this work. This is an elite defensive group as well, playing right into the style that the Rays like.

Chandler Simpson is going to excite a lot of fans who are watching him play for the first time with his speed.

Left-Handed Pitchers

Sep 18, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ian Seymour (61) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ian Seymour

Garrett Cleavinger

Cam Booser

Steven Matz

All of these guys are likely going to be deployed out of the bullpen. Their main goal will be getting out Ben Rice, Luis Garcia Jr., Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells and Spencer Jones when their numbers are called. Having four lefties, two of which can offer multi-inning outings, is quite a luxury for Cash.

Right-Handed Pitchers

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Bryan Baker (47) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Rasmussen

Nick Martinez

Freddy Peralta

Bryan Baker

Manuel Rodriguez

Tyler Wells

Griffin Jax

Kevin Kelly

Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez are the likely Game 1 and 2 starters. The off days make it possible that they may not need a third starter, but Freddy Peralta has earned that spot. If any of them falter, Griffin Jax is available for multi-inning relief.

This is a deep and talented group, with Bryan Baker anchoring the backend after leading the MLB with 41 saves. Tyler Wells has been as impactful a deadline addition as any in baseball. Manuel Rodriguez has battled injuries, but has the trust of Cash as a late-game option; as does Kevin Kelly.