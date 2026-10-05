Predicting Rays ALDS Game 2 Lineup Against Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays got their ALDS matchup against the New York Yankees started on the right foot, winning 1-0 in Game 1.

Heading into Game 2, they will have their work cut out for them against American League Cy Young Award favorite Cam Schlittler. He is taking the mound for the Yankees against Freddy Peralta, who was named the Rays’ starting pitcher.

Another pitcher’s duel could certainly be on deck given how well both hurlers have performed recently. Runs will be at a premium again; who will Tampa Bay be going with to generate that offense in support of Peralta?

Here is our prediction for who will be in the Rays’ lineup for Game 2 against New York on Monday evening.

Predicted lineup for Rays in Game 2 against Yankees

Sep 6, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash comes off the field during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Chandler Simpson, Left Field

2. Junior Caminero, Third Base

3. Jonathan Aranda, First Base

4. Yandy Diaz, Designated Hitter

5. Liam Hicks, Catcher

6. Victor Mesa Jr., Right Field

7. Jonny DeLuca, Center Field

8. Richie Palacios, Second Base

9. Taylor Walls, Shortstop

Going up against another right-handed pitcher, it is fair to assume manager Kevin Cash will go with the same platoon players to start Game 2. That means left-handed hitters Victor Mesa Jr., Jonny DeLuca and Richie Palacios get another start.

The bench will certainly come into play at some point during the contest. Ben Williamson and Jorge Mateo will be used to complement the infield, with Cedric Mullins and Ryan Vilade for the outfield.

However, a change in the batting order is being predicted to make life tougher on Yankees manager Aaron Boone. This alignment helps break up the left-handed hitters a little more who aren’t going to be subbed out of the game.

Chandler Simpson at the top of the lineup, with the right-handed-hitting Taylor Walls at No. 9 and Junior Caminero at No. 2, likely means he won’t have to face any tough left-handed relievers. It could help him get back on track.

Tampa Bay still has a string of four left-handed hitters in a row with Liam Hicks, Victor Mesa Jr., Jonny DeLuca and Richie Palacios, but they all have right-handed hitting complements in platoons who could pinch hit when Boone goes to his bullpen.

Same players, but a little different look from the Rays to ensure the Yankees have to adjust some of their game plans as well. Tampa Bay doesn’t have a playoff performer such as Giancarlo Stanton coming off the bench, but this is a deep and versatile group Cash can lean on.

If he wanted even more versatility off the bench, he could start Cedric Mullins in center field and bring DeLuca, who has played all three outfield spots this season, off the bench later in the game.