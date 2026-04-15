How to Watch Rays Attempt to Win Fifth Straight Game: Television, Stream, Radio

After a day off, the Tampa Bay Rays were able to go face the Chicago White Sox and pick up the win on Tuesday night in the opener of their series.

Following a sweep of the New York Yankees and a win against the White Sox, the Rays are now on a four-game winning streak and sitting atop the American League East. Despite a bit of a bumpy start to the season, Tampa Bay has found some nice momentum and will be looking to extend this winning streak.

On Tuesday, it was Shane McClanahan who got the start and was able to record his first victory in years. Injuries have derailed the career of the former All-Star, but he was able to put together a solid start and finally made it to the five-inning mark. With some help from the offense and the bullpen, he secured what was an emotional win.

Even though he might not be the prototypical cleanup hitter, Ryan Vilade had a great game to help spark the offense in the win. He went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Now, with four straight wins, the team will be hoping to keep it going. Here’s how to watch them try to make it five straight on Wednesday.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

When: Wednesday, April 15th, 7:40 PM EST

Where: Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Cole Sulser | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Due to the injury to Joe Boyle, the Rays have a bit of a problem in their rotation. Boyle was filling in for Ryan Pepiot, who was just recently moved to the 60-day IL. Depending on the health of both of these pitchers, the Rays might have to make a move, whether it be to call someone up or seek some external help.

On Wednesday, it will be Cole Sulser taking the mound as the opener and then giving the ball over to Jesse Scholtens. It will be interesting to see how this combination works for the team and if it can be something they can count on going forward.

Taking the hill for the White Sox will be 26-year-old right-hander Sean Burke. In three games so far this year, he has totaled a 0-1 record, 3.60 ERA, and has struck out 15 batters in 15 innings.

With a chance to make it five straight wins, the Rays will be hoping to keep up their momentum going forward.