Key Rays Pitcher Unfortunately Moved to 60-Day Injured List

As the Tampa Bay Rays get set to open their series against the Chicago White Sox, the team has received some unfortunate injury news.

It was a great weekend for the Rays, who were recently able to sweep the New York Yankees and move themselves right back into the mix of the American League East. Even though it was a rocky start to the year, Tampa Bay has responded nicely of late.

Now, they will be seeking to build some momentum against the White Sox, who are not expected to be a top team in the league. Unfortunately, recent news for the team is that right-hander Ryan Pepiot is going to the 60-day injured list with his hip still not being 100%.

The right-hander was placed on the injured list just prior to the start of the season and has been out ever since. Now, it appears that he will be remaining on the IL for a bit longer.

Bad News for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This is certainly some unfortunate news for the Rays, who were expecting Pepiot to be an important part of the rotation and, at the very least, a solid middle-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Last year, the right-hander totaled an 11-12 record, 3.86 ERA, and was able to pitch a career-high of 167.2 innings. It was his second really strong season in a row as a starter, and he started to see his workload really increase. Unfortunately, that is not going to be the case this year, with him already missing multiple starts.

Even though he appears to be doing better with the inflammation, he still isn’t quite right, and the move to the IL will provide him with some more time. The timing of Pepiot having his stint on the IL being extended doesn’t come at a great time, with his replacement so far this season, Joe Boyle, now also out with a right elbow strain.

With Boyle being out, it is going to be Jesse Scholtens getting the opportunity in the rotation and likely the start on Wednesday. The veteran right-hander likely won’t be a long-term option for the team, and it will be interesting to see what the plan will be going forward.

Hopefully, both Pepiot and Boyle will be able to recover soon and join the team. However, with both right-handers out, Tampa Bay might have to explore some of their options in the minors.