How to Watch Rays' Series Opener Against White Sox: Television, Stream, Radio

Following a great weekend for the Tampa Bay Rays, they will now be heading on the road once again to face the Chicago White Sox.

Even though the Rays might not have gotten off to a perfect start, sweeping the New York Yankees over the weekend was a significant step in the right direction. With that impressive series win, it helped build a ton of momentum for Tampa Bay, and they will be entering Chicago with a record above the .500 mark.

Over the weekend, the offense and the pitching staff did very well as expected, and this was a complete series win. Now, they will be heading to face one of the worst teams in the league and Tampa Bay has to have their eyes set on another series victory. With the matchup starting on Tuesday night, here’s how to watch.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox

When: Tuesday, April 14th, 7:40 PM EST

Where: Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, it is going to be Shane McClanahan taking the ball for the Rays. The left-hander was moved to this spot for the returning Drew Rasmussen against the Yankees, and it is a much more favorable matchup.

So far this year, it has understandably taken some time for the southpaw to get back into form. McClanahan has missed the last two years of action, and it wouldn’t be realistic to have him return to All-Star form right away.

In two starts, he has totaled a 4.50 ERA and hasn’t been able to total five innings pitched yet. There is certainly still some rust to be knocked off, and the White Sox will present him with a favorable matchup.

Facing off against the Rays’ southpaw will be one of their own for the White Sox. 22-year-old Noah Schultz is getting set for his major league debut, and expectations will be high.

The left-hander is one of the top prospects in the system for Chicago, and they figure that he is going to be a significant piece in helping them turn the franchise around. It won’t be an easy matchup for the southpaw, considering this is a Tampa Bay lineup that has been much better than expected.

Overall, this series will present the Rays with an excellent opportunity to continue to build momentum and contend in the AL East.