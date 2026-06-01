Shane McClanhan Continues To Dominate for Rays on the Mound

The Tampa Bay Rays have been in unfamiliar territory the last week, suffering their first stretch of consistent losing this season.

After losing their final game against the New York Yankees last weekend, the Rays were swept in their series against the Baltimore Orioles. On a four-game losing streak, they defeated the Los Angeles Angels in the series opener, 8-5.

But, they were crushed in Game 2, losing 14-3, setting up a rubber game on Sunday afternoon to snap their two-series winless drought. Taking the mound to help them get back in the win column was Shane McClanahan.

After a brutal start to the campaign, pitching in the Big Leagues for the first time since 2023, the two-time All-Star has found his rhythm. He has resembled the ace that he was at the time of his injury, and continued his dominance against the Angels.

Shane McClanahan leads Rays to win over Angels

May 31, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch during the third inning against Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

McClanhan fired five more effective innings, allowing only one earned run on four hits and zero walks to go along with three strikeouts. The only run against him was when Jose Siri scored on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning.

When he exited the game, Casey Legumina surrendered a run in the top of the sixth inning, when he gave up a home run to Logan O’Hoppe, but the Rays offense was able to add two more insurance runs in the bottom of the frame to push the lead back to 5-2, which ended up being the final score.

Bryan Baker put the finishing touches on the victory, earning his 16th save of the year and giving McClanahan his sixth victory.

It has been an incredible stretch for the talented lefty who is now 6-2 on the year. The last time that he lost a decision was April 19, when his ERA sat at 5.00 following a tough 4.1-inning outing when he gave up four earned runs.

In his seven starts since that point, he has surrendered only five earned runs. Four of them came in one start, against the Orioles on May 18, with five out of the seven outings being scoreless appearances.

That has helped drop his season-long ERA to 2.46 and his WHIP to 1.02. Entering the start against Los Angeles, his bWAR was 1.4, and that will assuredly move up after another successful outing.

McClanahan will look for his seventh victory against the Miami Marlins, scheduled to take the mound again on June 6.