Rays Make Massive $3.5 Million Bonus Commitment to International Free Agent Star

Tampa Bay Rays fans have to be a little frustrated with how the offseason normally goes for their franchise.

Unable to spend as much money as their peers, they watch the rest of the American League East spend major dollars every winter in free agency. This offseason was no different with the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox all handing out at least one nine-figure deal.

Some individual players will make more in 2026 than the entire free agent signing class of the Rays, which includes outfielder Cedric Mullins and veteran left-handed pitcher Steven Matz.

However, while Tampa Bay isn’t spending on Major League free agents, at least they are aggressive on the international market. On Jan. 15, they made a huge splash on the first day of the international signing period.

Rays sign international star Victor Valdez

Sep 26, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) in the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Rays signed Dominican infielder Victor Valdez to a $3.5 million bonus. He is a highly-regarded player in this year’s class, being ranked No. 6 on the Top 50 list compiled by Francys Romero of Beisbol FR.

The biggest reasons for Valdez being ranked so highly are the immense power potential that he possesses. He is projected to be an annual threat to hit 25 home runs, an incredible number for an infielder.

Dominican infielder Víctor Valdez officially signed with the Tampa Bay Rays for a $3.5 million bonus, one of the best bats in the 2025–26 class. pic.twitter.com/C2bJt9zDoj — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) January 15, 2026

His pitch recognition is already advanced, capable of identifying when pitchers are trying to sneak secondary offerings past him. Bat control is another plus area for him, as he can get the barrel on the ball consistently. The more hard contact a person generates, the more damage they will do at the plate.

The $3.5 million bonus is the second-largest that Tampa Bay has ever given to a player in franchise history, since 1998. Only Wander Franco in the 2017-18 international signing period received a higher bonus at $3,825,000.

For a short while, that looked to be a great deal for the Rays. Franco was living up to the lofty billing his bonus led to him having, being named an All-Star in 2023. Unfortunately, off-field issues have led to that being his final season with the team, to this point.

Dominican prospect INF Victor Valdez officially signing with the Tampa Bay Rays.



Offensively, he projects as a 25-HR-per season bat.



He reads secondary pitches very well, manipulates the barrel effectively, and consistently produces a high volume of barreled contact. pic.twitter.com/ebqWYOXjU1 — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) January 15, 2026

Tampa Bay certainly hopes that Valdez can develop and progress similarly to Franco but avoid the off-the-field pitfalls. He certainly has the potential to do it, regarded as one of the best bats in this year’s international signing class.

The long-term outlook for the Rays was already improved upon this offseason. It is even brighter now with Valdez in the mix.

More Rays News: