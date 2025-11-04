Rays Relief Pitcher Seen As Most Likely Player to Be Traded This Offseason
The offseason has started up for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the team is going to be an interesting one to monitor.
Following a disappointing second half of the year, the Rays will be focused on having a good winter and improving the team. How they go about that will be very interesting, and they have multiple avenues that they could explore to do so.
The first order of business of the team will be to exercise a couple of team options on key players. Following that, then the real tough decision will come as they could become trade candidates.
Even with new ownership, Tampa Bay likely won’t see a massive increase in payroll right away, but they would likely want to make a couple of upgrades to different areas. In order to do that, trading a veteran or two that might be making a good amount of money could be the most logical way to do that.
Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors recently wrote about the top 40 trade candidates this winter and spoke about Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks being one of the most likely players to be traded this winter.
Dealing Fairbanks Makes Sense for Rays
Due to the success of Fairbanks in recent years, his contract had some escalators in contract that has resulted in him now being set to make $11 million in 2026. That number might be a bit too high for Tampa Bay, but he is the caliber of pitcher that others would jump at.
In 2025, the right-hander had another strong season as the closer for the Rays. He was able to total a 4-5 record, 27 saves, and a 2.83 ERA. Staying healthy has been a bit of an issue for the veteran in recent years, but when healthy, he can be a difference-maker out of the bullpen.
While it might be a bit steep for Tampa Bay to pay their closer that much, it would be a significant blow to the unit if they did elect to trade him. However, if that money were allocated to other areas, they would likely be able to get a talented prospect back in return for Fairbanks.
After a really strong campaign in 2026, this feels like it would be a sell-high moment for the Rays. This is a franchise that has generally made a lot of good decisions when it comes to dealing players, and Fairbanks’ value on the trade market might be too good to pass up.