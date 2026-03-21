Rays Top 3 Performers During Spring Breakout Against Mets

For the third year, the Tampa Bay Rays and every team around the MLB participated in the Spring Breakout, a series of games that features some of the biggest and brightest future stars the sport has to offer.

54 players who are currently ranked in the top 100 of MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Rankings are participating in the event. There are more than 500 of the 900 players that make up the Top 30 individual team rankings.

14 No. 1-ranked prospects are there and 16 No. 2-ranked players. This is a showcase of the future of the MLB, and the Rays' youngsters came away with a 2-0 victory over the New York Mets.

Who stood out for Tampa Bay? Here are three of their top performers in the Spring Breakout game.

Right-Handed Pitcher Anderson Brito

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Anderson Brito during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Acquired from the Houston Astros in the three-team trade that sent Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Anderson Brito is the No. 6-ranked player in the Rays’ Top 30 prospect rankings.

He showed why against the Mets. Across the final three innings of the game, he showcased an elite fastball, which reached 97.6 mph, while mowing down the competition. He struck out three and allowed only two hits, requiring only 36 pitches to navigate the three frames.

Brito combined with Jose Urbina, Michael Forret, Derrick Edington and Alex Cook to throw the second shutout in Spring Breakout history.

Catcher Nathan Flewelling

Jun 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Ecole Secondaire Notre Dame High School catcher Nathan Flewelling during the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If there is one position the Rays have seemingly never been able to address throughout the history of their franchise, it is catcher. They are hoping their fortunes behind the plate change in the near future, with some catchers on their Top 30 list.

In the Spring Breakout, it was Nathan Flewelling, the No. 11-ranked player, who stood out the most. He went 1-for-1, singling in an RBI that was the first run of the game and proved to be the game-winner.

Flewelling was behind the plate for five innings, working well with the pitching staff in a dominant outing. Only 20 years old, he has developed well beyond what would normally be expected from a player of his age.

“It was pretty great, honestly,” Flewelling said afterward, via Adam Berry of MLB.com. “It was really cool to be able to share the field with those guys and learn about pieces of their game that I can bring into my game.”

Third Baseman Brayden Taylor

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brayden Taylor (80) poses for a photo during media day | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

2025 was a disaster for Brayden Taylor, a former Top 100 prospect and a favorite in the Tampa Bay organization. He struggled mightily, which led to him being left off the team’s Top 30 Prospects list, suffering the biggest fall of any player in the organization.

Looking to get things back on track, he was a standout with a strong all-around performance against the Mets. He played the entire game at third base and made a few web gems along the way. A 100.5 mph missile by D’Andre Smith, which he snagged in the ninth inning, was the highlight.

Taylor exhibited patience at the plate, working two walks, while also stealing third base and scoring one run. It’s the kind of performance that reminds everyone why he was so highly touted just a year ago.