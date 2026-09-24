Rays Add Fresh Pitcher To Staff, Option Mason Englert

The Tampa Bay Rays went into their series with the New York Yankees with one goal in mind: win a single game and clinch the American League East title.

It didn’t take them very long to accomplish that feat. After losing the first game of the doubleheader on Sept. 22, they won the nightcap 6-1 behind a dominant performance from Drew Rasmussen on the mound.

With the AL East clinched, the Rays decided to shake up their pitching staff with an eye toward setting things up for the postseason. Ian Seymour, who was scheduled to start on Sept. 23, was replaced by Mason Englert, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham before the start of the game.

To make room for Englert on the roster, Alex Cook was optioned to Durham. Now, Englert is meeting the same fate that Cook did, as he is being optioned back to the Bulls so that Tampa Bay can get a fresh arm for the series finale against the Yankees before heading on the road for their final regular-season series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rays call up Jake Woodford, option Mason Englert

Aug 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Woodford (40) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking the place of Englert on the pitching staff is Jake Woodford, according to Ryan Bass on X. Woodford has made 18 appearances this season, 16 with the Milwaukee Brewers and two with the Chicago Cubs.

He has not performed very well in the MLB, producing a 7.18 ERA across 26.1 innings of work. A -0.5 bWAR has been produced as Woodford has struggled to get outs without clogging the bases.

He has allowed 40 hits and issued seven walks, with opponents producing a .348/.376/.522 slash line against him thus far this season. At this point in the season, the Rays are just looking to get to the finish line with their key hurlers healthy.

The #Rays have added RHP Jake Woodford and optioned RHP Mason Englert to Durham. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 24, 2026

Woodford will likely be called upon to help eat innings over the final four regular season games to ensure the pitchers who will be used during the playoffs are well rested and ready to go for when it matters most next week in the ALDS.

Should his number be called, Tampa Bay certainly hopes he fared better than Englert did. In his start against the Yankees last night, the first game after the team clinched the division, he gave up eight earned runs in 3.2 innings in what ended up being a 9-2 loss.

While that outing was underwhelming, given the circumstances, it isn’t all too surprising that the team struggled. Englert did what was needed, going as deep into the game as possible to save the rest of the staff.