Rays Add Fresh Pitcher To Staff, Option Mason Englert
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The Tampa Bay Rays went into their series with the New York Yankees with one goal in mind: win a single game and clinch the American League East title.
It didn’t take them very long to accomplish that feat. After losing the first game of the doubleheader on Sept. 22, they won the nightcap 6-1 behind a dominant performance from Drew Rasmussen on the mound.
With the AL East clinched, the Rays decided to shake up their pitching staff with an eye toward setting things up for the postseason. Ian Seymour, who was scheduled to start on Sept. 23, was replaced by Mason Englert, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham before the start of the game.
To make room for Englert on the roster, Alex Cook was optioned to Durham. Now, Englert is meeting the same fate that Cook did, as he is being optioned back to the Bulls so that Tampa Bay can get a fresh arm for the series finale against the Yankees before heading on the road for their final regular-season series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Rays call up Jake Woodford, option Mason Englert
Taking the place of Englert on the pitching staff is Jake Woodford, according to Ryan Bass on X. Woodford has made 18 appearances this season, 16 with the Milwaukee Brewers and two with the Chicago Cubs.
He has not performed very well in the MLB, producing a 7.18 ERA across 26.1 innings of work. A -0.5 bWAR has been produced as Woodford has struggled to get outs without clogging the bases.
He has allowed 40 hits and issued seven walks, with opponents producing a .348/.376/.522 slash line against him thus far this season. At this point in the season, the Rays are just looking to get to the finish line with their key hurlers healthy.
Woodford will likely be called upon to help eat innings over the final four regular season games to ensure the pitchers who will be used during the playoffs are well rested and ready to go for when it matters most next week in the ALDS.
Should his number be called, Tampa Bay certainly hopes he fared better than Englert did. In his start against the Yankees last night, the first game after the team clinched the division, he gave up eight earned runs in 3.2 innings in what ended up being a 9-2 loss.
While that outing was underwhelming, given the circumstances, it isn’t all too surprising that the team struggled. Englert did what was needed, going as deep into the game as possible to save the rest of the staff.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.