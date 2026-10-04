Rays Biggest Takeaways From Game 1 Win Over Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays played the exact kind of game they wanted to in Game 1 against the New York Yankees of the ALDS, with their defense and pitching leading the way.

On the mound, Drew Rasmussen was excellent, taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning. The only run scored in the entire game was from a Jonathan Aranda solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.

It was a throwback pitcher’s duel, with the Rays coming out ahead with a 1-0 victory. With a 1-0 series lead, we take a look at some of the biggest takeaways from the first game of the 2026 postseason for Tampa Bay.

3. Lights-out defense

Sep 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) catches a fly ball against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There weren’t many balls that the Yankees hit against Rasmussen very hard. The only “hit” for the team was a double by Austin Wells that he tried to stretch into a triple and was thrown out by a wide margin.

However, the balls that New York did hit hard, the Rays' defense was ready for. Chandler Simpson made a sliding play on a ball in left field hit by Luis Garcia Jr. In right field, Victor Mesa Jr. made a few plays look easy that certainly weren’t when George Lombard, Wells and Ben Rice connected.

The depth of the team was on full display as well, with Ben Williamson being inserted as a late-game replacement. Jorge Mateo is another option for the infield, as is Cedric Mullins in the outfield.

2. Junior Caminero remains patient

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) at bat in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt who the most dangerous player in the Tampa Bay lineup is: third baseman Junior Caminero. Opposing teams know that as well and aren’t going to give him the opportunity to beat them.

The Yankees knew that and didn’t give him much to hit. However, he didn’t expand the zone, which New York was hoping for. Caminero was more than willing to pass the baton to a teammate, drawing two walks in the game.

It is something he needs to continue doing, and hopefully, his teammates can step up. Uncharacteristically, Chandler Simpson went 0-for-4 with a strikeout as the No. 5 hitter, leaving five men on base.

1. Drew Rasmussen can come back this series

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) looks on in the first inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, the AL was the league that got the extra day off in the Division Series. That creates a massive advantage for the Rays, because they can turn to Rasmussen again.

If the series goes to Game 4, he is going to take the ball if he isn’t called upon on short rest to take the mound in Game 3. Even better, he didn’t have to overexert himself, throwing only 101 pitches.

Given his history against the Yankees, knowing he can get the ball a second time gives them a huge edge.