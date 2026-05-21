Rays Certainly Regret This Specific Trade From the Offseason

The Tampa Bay Rays are off to a fantastic start to the season, but if not for one offseason move, the team might be even better.

Despite expectations not being overly high for the Rays coming into the season, they have shocked everyone and are the best team in the American League so far. Despite teams within their own division spending a ton of money to improve, it has been Tampa Bay who has been in first place for a little while now.

Coming into the year, the Rays were a team that was going to be built on having a strong pitching staff to carry them. This unit has lived up to being the strength of the team, with pitchers like Shane McClanahan, Nick Martinez, and Drew Rasmussen all having All-Star caliber campaigns.

However, the lineup has also been able to do well with a great trio as well. Yandy Diaz, Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda have been a strong group, but the overall unit could use some more power. While Tampa Bay might look to be buyers at the trade deadline, they unfortunately traded away a player who would have really helped the batting order.

Rays Would Be Even Scarier With Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Due to Lowe being in the final year of his contract, Tampa Bay electing to move him was no surprise. Even though the Rays are thriving right now, nobody could have expected them to be this good. However, while the return in the three-team deal was solid, highlighted by Jacob Melton coming back, Tampa Bay likely wishes they still had their All-Star second baseman.

So far this season, he has slashed .252/.346/.546 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI. It has been an excellent start to the campaign for Lowe and that type of power would be welcomed by the Rays.

Unfortunately, the production offensively for Tampa Bay at second base has been lackluster. Gavin Lux was expected to be a major contributor for the team, but he has yet to play in the regular season due to injury. Furthermore, Ben Williamson was just placed on the injured list, further testing their depth.

With a need to improve offensively, having Lowe would have certainly met that need for the team. Now, with Lowe on the Pirates, the Rays will have to explore some other options before the trade deadline if they are going to make an impact addition.