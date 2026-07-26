Rays Correctly Deemed Perfect Fit for Nationals Catcher at MLB Trade Deadline

Following their tough start to the second half against the Boston Red Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays are rolling once again. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the team will be seeking some help.

It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Rays, and they were the first team in the American League to reach the 60-win mark. Tampa Bay might not have been expected to be that good coming into the campaign, but they have turned into one of the best teams in baseball now.

While they have had a ton of success, there are some areas that they should be looking to improve. The Rays have played great so far, but October is another animal, and other teams in the AL will be seeking upgrades as well.

Fortunately, with a strong farm system, the team will be able to make some moves and get aggressive. With there already starting to be some trades with the deadline about a week away, Tampa Bay should be looking for some help also.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote that a perfect target for the Rays at the trade deadline would be Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz.

Ruiz Would Solve Problem Behind the Plate

Jul 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) looses his grip on his bat against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Nationals recently making a trade with the Boston Red Sox to send Curtis Mead up north, the team is clearly open for business. For Tampa Bay, the catcher position is one that they would surely like to upgrade, and Ruiz would be an appealing option.

So far this season, he has slashed .272/.300/.461 with seven home runs and 35 RBI. Compared to the current options of Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia, Ruiz would be a significant upgrade offensively.

Furthermore, with him under contract for the next several years at a very fair price, he could not only help the team this year, but could be an option for the future as well.

However, due to him being a good player and being under team control for the next several years, the asking price would be a bit higher than a rental player.

Overall, while the trio of Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, and Jonathan Aranda has been really good this year, the team does need to lengthen their lineup. There are far too many positions on the field that aren’t producing enough offensively, and catcher is certainly one of them.

With seemingly some decent options available this summer, Ruiz would be a strong fit for the Rays.