Rays Correctly Predicted To Decline Mutual Option With Veteran

There is a lot that has gone right for the Tampa Bay Rays this season, as they were the first team to clinch a spot in the MLB postseason.

With a record of 90-59 entering play on Sept. 15, they are in the driver’s seat of the American League East, leading the New York Yankees by 3.5 games. A pivotal four-game set between the AL East rivals will begin next week and likely determine who will take home the division crown.

The Rays are in a great spot, needing only one victory over the Yankees to earn the head-to-head tiebreaker. It is an impressive feat given how successful they are, because the team isn’t receiving the contributions they expected from some veterans.

One player who sticks out is center fielder Cedric Mullins. Signed to a one-year deal in free agency, he was expected to help stabilize the outfield, both offensively and defensively, after the team’s positional group struggled mightily in 2026.

Rays predictd to part ways with Cedric Mullins

Sep 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) bunts against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, he has fallen short of expectations in most facets of the game, which makes it no surprise that, in an early MLB free agency intel piece done by insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, Mullins is expected to hit the market again with his mutual option being declined.

The veteran has provided a solid power/speed combination, on track to hit at least 15 home runs and steal at least 19 bases for the sixth consecutive season. Unfortunately, that is about all the positives he has provided offensively.

He has an OPS+ of 75, which would be the lowest of his career in a season he was a qualified hitter. His -12 Batting Run Value is in the eighth percentile, and the only thing he has done at an above-average level this season is limit whiffs and strikeouts; his 22.0% whiff rate is in the 61st percentile, and his 19.1% strikeout rate is in the 63rd percentile.

However, he has still provided the team with some positive value given how well he has played defensively. His numbers dropped off considerably in 2025 with the glove, but he has gotten back on track in 2026.

His Fielding Run Value of +9 is in the 89th percentile, and his Range (Outs Above Average) is +11, in the 96th percentile. There is certainly value in having a player like that in the mix, but declining the mutual option is still the correct move for the franchise.

There is a glut of outfielders already in the mix and worthy of playing time at the Major League level, and fast-rising prospects will push for a spot soon. Jacob Melton and Theo Gillen are two youngsters to watch throughout the offseason as potential replacements for Mullins on the Big League roster in 2027.