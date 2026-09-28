Rays Have Major Advantage Hosting Playoffs at Tropicana Field

The Tampa Bay Rays exceeded all expectations that were placed on them coming into the season, winning the American League East for the fifth time in franchise history.

Along with that division title came the No. 1 seed in the AL, which means home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Only the Milwaukee Brewers, who had the best overall record in the league at 103-59, would have home-field advantage over the Rays in a series, and that wouldn’t come until the World Series.

Tampa Bay’s path to the World Series won’t be easy. They earned a bye into the ALDS, but because of how MLB seeds teams now, they'll face either the New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox in that series, the teams with the second- and third-most wins in the AL this season.

Having to play a division rival that won 93 or 87 games, while the rest of the playoff field won 85 or fewer, is a frustrating reward for finishing in first place, but at least they will be in familiar territory, with Tropicana Field being turned into one of the best home-field advantages in baseball.

Rays have dominated at Tropicana Field this season

Mar 30, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; A general view of the outside of Tropicana Field on opening day between the Tampa Bay Rays and against the Detroit Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Getting to be here all year and the success that we've had here -- we all love this place now,” said left-hander pitcher Ian Seymour, via Brian Murphy of MLB.com. “Let's finish strong at home and look forward to seeing the stands packed for the playoffs.”

This was one of the most successful years the Rays have ever had at their stadium. They went 55-26, tied for the most victories at home by any team in baseball this year; the Brewers also won 55 games at American Family Field.

55 victories are the second most in a single season in Tampa Bay history. Only the 2008 team, which won the AL pennant, was victorious more often at home with 57 victories.

It's not a house, it's a home! pic.twitter.com/tfRr08LLU0 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 20, 2026

There are a lot of unique features at Tropicana Field, while fans of opposing teams would straight up call them dumb, like the catwalks being in play high above near the dome ceiling, but the Rays have found a way to make the unique features part of their advantage.

They dominated teams at home this season and will look to continue using that edge into the playoffs, where they are still viewed as underdogs despite being the No. 1 seed, with many people believing the Yankees are the team to beat.

They will have to get past the Red Sox first in the ALWC, with Tampa Bay patiently awaiting their ALDS opponent and setting up their pitching staff accordingly.