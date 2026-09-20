Freddy Peralta Has Completely Changed His Season After Being Traded to Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting closer to clinching the American League East and the home-field advantage that comes with it. While a massive series is looming with the New York Yankees, they are also playing a very good team in the Boston Red Sox now.

On Saturday, the Rays were able to even up their series against the Red Sox with a 2-1 win. There was once again some heroics in this game with yet another walk-off win for Tampa Bay. This time, it was Richie Palacios with an RBI single to win it.

The Rays have been fantastic on their home stand, and Tropicana Field continues to treat them well. Tampa Bay now has 94 wins, and the team will have a chance at reaching 100 still to cap off a great year.

Even though he didn’t factor in the decision, Freddy Peralta continued to pitch very well, and the team adding him is turning out to be one of the best moves at the deadline.

Peralta Has Changed His Season

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the offseason, Peralta being traded to the New York Mets was one of the biggest deals of the winter. At the time, the Mets thought they were getting the ace that they needed. Unfortunately for New York, they did not perform well as a team in the first half of the season, and neither did Peralta.

While a couple of really bad outings inflated his ERA, he had a 5-9 record and 4.99 ERA. So far in September with the Rays, he has allowed just three runs in four starts.

As a free agent at the end of the season, Peralta has certainly helped his wallet this offseason with how well he has pitched with Tampa Bay. Many believed that they would be able to help him turn things around after a bad first half of the season, and that has been the case.

The Rays will be hoping to carry all of the success that they have had in the regular season into October. With how well Peralta has been pitching, he is now going to be a big part of the postseason plans.

Due to the injury to Shane McClanahan, Peralta has likely earned himself a spot in the top three of the rotation. Considering the Rays were able to buy low on him and he didn’t cost a ton of prospects, he has exceeded expectations and has completely changed his season.