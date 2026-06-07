Rays Named Best Trade Fit for Mets Starting Pitcher

The Tampa Bay Rays have fallen into a bit of a rut, but they are still arguably the best team in the American League. However, during the struggles of late, another potential need has arisen.

Over the last two weeks, the Rays have not played their best baseball. The team has played four series, but they have lost three of them and have been swept in two. It has certainly not been a good stretch, but the team is still well over .500 and a contender in the AL.

When looking at some of the potential needs for Tampa Bay, upgrading their offense is certainly one of them. The Rays are a bit top-heavy in their batting order, and getting another slugger or two would be ideal. However, during the recent struggles, another need could be to help solidify a starting rotation that hasn’t performed as well of late, either.

Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about a potential great fit for the Rays this summer, being New York Mets starter Freddy Peralta.

Adding a Starter Makes Sense

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

As Tampa Bay tries to find ways to improve, one area that they could look at is their starting rotation. Despite this unit helping get them to where they are this year, there are some looming concerns that they might have. Steven Matz has recently been moved to the bullpen following a dip in velocity and some struggles. Furthermore, Nick Martinez might also be coming back to earth following his ridiculous start.

With Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan at the top of the rotation, the unit is in good shape, but the addition of another pitcher of the caliber of Peralta would really help solidify things.

While there is a lot of chatter already about Tarik Skubal, the asking price for the star left-hander will undoubtedly be more if he comes back and proves that he can be healthy.

Either option would be good, but Peralta might be the more realistic one. So far this season with the Mets, he has totaled a (4-4) record and 3.63 ERA in 13 starts. New York was hoping that he would be the missing piece for their rotation, but they have struggled once again and could be sellers at the trade deadline.

Overall, the right-hander is a very good pitcher and would be a great addition to help solidify the team as a contender.