Rays Understandably Named Best Fit for Pitcher at Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays are trying to break out of a little bit of a funk of late, and after dropping the second game of their series to the Miami Marlins, Sunday will be an important game.

Due to some struggles for the Rays of late, there has been a little concern about whether or not the team was coming back to earth following a ton of success to start the year. Being swept in two of their last three series was certainly not ideal, but the team still has the best record in the American League.

Now, as the summer approaches, so does the trade deadline. Due to Tampa Bay being one of the best teams in baseball currently, they should be buyers. Furthermore, while the record is strong, there are areas that they can improve. Even though the Rays might not be big spenders, they are no strangers to making a splash when the timing is right.

Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the best fit for the Rays at the deadline being Detroit Tigers ace, Tarik Skubal.

Skubal Would Be a Game-Changer

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal talks to reporters after a bullpen session in return from elbow surgery May 18, 2026, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After missing the playoffs for the last two seasons, Tampa Bay is likely to be aggressive at the trade deadline. Also, there is reason to believe that they will be able to make some significant improvements.

With a loaded farm system that features a ton of depth, the Rays making a couple of moves this summer wouldn’t be too much of a surprise. In terms of what they will look to upgrade, adding a player like Skubal would make the team quite a bit better and give them another anchor for the starting rotation.

While Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have been really strong, there is some concern about regression coming for Nick Martinez. The talented right-hander has already exceeded his expectations this year, but he might be starting to come back to earth a little bit.

With a real chance to win the AL East this year and considering how good the team is, going to make a splash for a player like Skubal makes a lot of sense. The Rays would never be able to land a player of his caliber in free agency, but they can get him for half a season. While a lot will depend on whether or not the Tigers are in the hunt or not in the next couple of weeks, Skubal is certainly a great fit for Tampa Bay.