5 Biggest Takeaways for Rays From ALDS Win Over Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays have advanced to the ALCS after sweeping the New York Yankees in three games.

It was a dominant performance by the Rays, who never trailed in the three games. They constantly put the pressure on the Yankees, who crumbled under the adversity on more than one occasion.

Tampa Bay will now await the winner of the series between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox are currently leading that series 2-1, defying all the odds after some brutal seasons.

The Rays are going to be prepared for whichever team comes out of that, but before moving on to that analysis, let’s take a look at the biggest takeaways for Tampa Bay in their victory over the Yankees.

Can win in any fashion

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate after winning game three of the ALDS against the New York Yankees and winning the series 3-0 during the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays play a specific brand of baseball that no one else in the MLB replicates. They put the ball in play, don’t strike out and play excellent defense. A fundamentally sound squad that will take a foot if you give them an inch.

Against the Yankees, they used that style to overwhelm their opponent, which catcher Austin Wells admitted as much. However, they also showed they have some power threats in the lineup, with Ryan Vilade and Victor Mesa Jr. hitting home runs in the decisive Game 3.

No matter what the situation calls for, Tampa Bay has someone who can get the job done.

Deep, versatile pitching staff

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) reacts in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitching is of the utmost importance, and the Rays have plenty of it. Drew Rasmussen is a legitimate ace, anchoring the staff with a historic performance in Game 1. In Game 2, Freddy Peralta gave the team a solid 4.2 innings, with Nick Martinez making it through 3.2 before he was struck by a comebacker.

While some teams would panic about starters not finishing five innings, Tampa Bay had no worries because Ian Seymour and Griffin Jax are stretched out for multi-inning outs behind them if need be.

Then, at the back end of the bullpen, awaits Bryan Baker, who led the MLB with 41 saves. Cam Booser and Kevin Kelly, who combined for 1.1 innings, were the only other relief pitchers who were called upon, but more arms will be needed in a seven-game series.

Victor Mesa Jr. is an emerging star

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) rounds the bases after a 2-run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are always unheralded players who burst onto the scene as stars in October. The Rays have one household name in Junior Caminero, but fans are going to remember Victor Mesa Jr. as well.

He earned a shot when Jake Fraley went down with an injury and seized the role as a platoon player. Now, he looks to be a trusted player of the everyday lineup, starting in Game 3 against left-handed pitcher Max Fried and rewarding his manager with a decisive two-run home run.

An excellent defender and legitimate power threat, he has the skills to make highlight reels all postseason.

Extra rest

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates in the locker room with teammates after winning game three of the ALDS against the New York Yankees and winning the series 3-0 during the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not that Tampa Bay needs it, but they are going to have the rest advantage over their opponent once again. This will allow manager Kevin Cash to set his starting rotation however he pleases, and the bullpen will be fresh once again.

Anyone dealing with a nagging injury will have a few extra days to rest and rehab, preparing for the ALCS. Keep an eye on Shane McClanahan, who was ruled out for the ALDS but not for the entirety of the postseason.

Kevin Cash has the pulse of his team

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash talks with the home plate umpire during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Navigating the postseason is no small task, and there are difficult decisions to make. It is imperative that the manager has the pulse of his team and pushes the right buttons, which Cash has done time and time again.

For example, veteran Cedric Mullins has seemingly been surpassed by Jonny DeLuca on the depth chart after the latter started all three games in center field despite two right-handed pitchers starting for the Yankees.

Unlike his counterpart Aaron Boone, who leaned heavily into platoon splits, Cash stuck with a few of his players on the wrong ends of those platoons, such as Mesa Jr., Richie Palacios and Liam Hicks, but got Vilade in the lineup, and it paid off.

How he deployed his pitching staff was also excellent. Cash knows this team like the back of his hand, and it's helping them get through October baseball.