Rays Neutralize Cam Schlittler, Yankees To Take 2-0 ALDS Lead

The Tampa Bay Rays knew they had a tall task ahead of them if they wanted to take a 2-0 lead in their ALDS matchup with the New York Yankees.

They would have to defeat Cam Schlittler, the favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award this season. He has dominated opponents all season long, leading the AL with a 1.95 ERA in the regular season across 193.2 innings pitched with 239 strikeouts.

In his Wild Card Round start against the Boston Red Sox, Schlittler threw 6.1 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing only two hits and one walk. He was rolling into Game 2 against the Rays, but it was Tampa Bay that was able to come out ahead.

The Rays won the game 5-2 to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, in large part because they neutralized the strengths of Schlittler and the Yankees. The emerging ace threw 76 pitches through 4.1 innings of work, with Tampa Bay consistently putting pressure on him and the New York defense.

Rays brand of baseball flummoxes Yankees again

Oct 5, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He gave up six hits and issued one walk, resulting in four runs being scored against him, only two of which were earned. There have been only eight occasions in 35 starts in 2026, including the playoffs, that Schlittler has given up at least six hits; two of those times, it has been the Rays who have done it.

The other impressive feat that Tampa Bay accomplished was avoiding strikeouts. They are the best team in baseball when it comes to making contact and putting the ball in play. That skill was on full display in Game 2, with Schlittler recording only two strikeouts, the least he has had in a start this season.

Constantly putting the ball in play meant the Yankees’ defense had to step up and make plays, and it failed to do so. They committed four errors in the game, which matches the number of hits they had.

At one point that error count was up to five, but a misplay by shortstop George Lombard in the deciding bottom of the fourth inning, when he didn’t field a Chandler Simpson ground ball cleanly, was changed. He would record a real error later in the inning on an errant throw.

Richie Palacios made them pay with a two-RBI single to extend the lead to 5-1, taking full advantage of the New York miscues.

Playing clean, high-IQ and fundamental baseball is key to finding success in October, with so many high-pressure situations. It is something the Rays thrive in, amping things up to 10 against a Yankees team that crumbled once again with an ugly brand of baseball.

Tampa Bay is now one victory away from clinching a spot in the ALCS.