Rays Pitcher Named AL All-Star Replacement for Ranger Suarez

The Tampa Bay Rays are the best team in the American League entering play on July 10 with a record of 54-37.

They are four games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East, looking like one of the true World Series contenders in baseball. Given how well the team has performed, it should come as no surprise that they are well represented on the AL All-Star Team.

Third baseman Junior Caminero is in the starting lineup, becoming the first player in Rays history to start consecutive All-Star Games. Designated hitter Yandy Diaz will be coming off the bench for the team.

On the mound, Tampa Bay has ace Drew Rasmussen and closer Bryan Baker, who were both selected. And now, those four are going to be joined by a fifth teammate: starting pitcher Nick Martinez.

Nick Martinez named AL All-Star Team replacement

Jul 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros in the first inning inning at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been announced as an injury replacement for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, who is being forced to miss the game at Citizens Bank Park, his former home stadium when he played for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Suarez’s teammate, Ceddanne Rafaela, was also named as an injury replacement, taking the spot of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

This is a great honor for Martinez and one that is well deserved. His signing was one that not many people felt great about for the Rays, but he has blown all expectations out of the water with how well he has performed on the mound.

The veteran righty had a historic start to his Tampa Bay tenure, allowing two or fewer earned runs in each of his first 11 starts of the season. On June 3, the Detroit Tigers became the first team to score more when they recorded six earned runs against him.

Nick Martinez and Ceddanne Rafaela have been named to the AL All-Star team!



They replace Ranger Suarez and Aaron Judge on the roster. pic.twitter.com/gvDf1ISH0Z — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2026

That kicked off a tough stretch for Martinez, who would allow at least three earned runs in four consecutive starts. However, he has gotten things back on track in his last two outings, allowing one earned run in each start against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros across 11 total innings.

This season, the veteran has made 17 starts and owns a record of 7-2. His ERA is a sterling 2.61 through 100 innings, using pinpoint accuracy and control to overcome stuff that isn’t overpowering, as he has only 61 strikeouts to go against 18 walks.

Even if his ERA continues creeping back toward the mean, his 3.82 FIP indicates that he is still throwing the ball effectively this year.

Martinez has combined with Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan as the backbone of the starting rotation, which has been a strength for the team in 2026.